VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashian-Jenners entourage is tight-knit and getting into their exclusive glam crew is not an easy feat. Everything the family does can be spun into a headline so the people who work the closest to them have to loyal af.

Between the assistants, hair stylists and stylists there are so many people in the Kar-Jen’s crew to remember. It’s hard to enough to keep up with the family, but their team that you see on their feed and in the background shots of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is another story.

Here’s a breakdown of everyone from the Kardashian-Jenner’s crew that you need to be following on Instagram.

Jen Atkin

@jenatkinhair

Atkin met the Kim, Khloe and Kourtney in 2010 when Kim hired her to do her hair for the cover of Cosmopolitan. Atkin and Khloe hit it off and the rest is history. She is the families go-to stylist and regularly works with Khloe and Kendall nowadays. She credits Kris, Khloe and Kim as the people who pushed her to start her own haircare line the Ouai. On top of doing the Kardashian-Jenner’s hair, she also does Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen‘s hair.

Mario Dedivanovic

@makeupbymario

Dedivanovic is Kim’s go-to makeup artist. The two have been together for a decade and most recently he created a collection for Kim’s KKW Beauty line.

Toyko Stylez

@tokyostylez

If a celebrity needs a wig or extensions they most likely will turn to Toyko. He’s the genius behind Kylie’s brightly color wigs, Nicki Minaj’s and Cardi B’s hair. He was also the genius behind the blonde wigs that were used for the Kim look-a-like models for the Yeezy campaign.

Hrush Achemyan

@styledbyhrush

Achemyan is the makeup artist Kourtney and Khloe use all the time. She was discovered by the family on Instagram and it’s been a professional match made in heaven ever since. She has turned into one of the family’s closest friends.

Ariel Tejada

@makeupbyariel

Kylie found Tejada on Instagram and it changed his life. Now he is Kylie’s go-to makeup artist as well as a regular for Kim and the rest of the family.

Chris Appleton

@chrisappleton1

Appleton is one of Kim’s go-to hair stylist and colorist. He gave Kim her white blonde locks and Fulani braids. His other clients include Kylie and Ariana Grande.

Simone Harouche

@simoneharouche

Harouche went to high school with Kim and Kourtney and now she regularly dresses the famous family. She helped with Kim’s latest Met Gala look and styled the families latest Christmas card. On top of styling, she also does interior decorating.

Justine Marjan

@justinemarjan

She used to be Atkins assistant and now she’s a full blown hairstylist that the Kardashian family use. She just did Kim’s hair for the new season 15 promo video for KUWTK. Besides the Kardashians, her other clients of her’s include Ashley Tisdale, Ashley Graham and Lauren Jauregui.

Mary Phillips

@maryphillips

Phillips feed is filled with her client’s immaculate makeup. She’s the genius behind almost every one of Kendall’s red carpet looks for the past few years. She also does the other Kardashian sister’s makeup, but Kendall is frequent of hers. Phillips also does Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld and Chrissy Teigen’s makeup regularly. She’s also pretty tight with Atkin’s because the two are typically on the road together doing Kendall and Bella’s hair and makeup.