VIEW GALLERY

Happy birthday, America! This Fourth of July, celebrate 242 years of the United States of America by shopping smartly at your favorite stores. It’s what the Founding Fathers would have wanted! In the spirit of the holiday, we’ve compiled a list of 7 summer sales that are not to be missed. Unfortunately, there’s nowhere to purchase a three day weekend.

1. Forever 21

Enjoy summer deals starting at only $3! Items include cami bodysuits for $7, bodycon skirts for $5, tie-front tanks for $3, floral dresses for $9 and striped crop tops for $5.

2. American Eagle & Aerie

For a limited time, American Eagle is offering 25% off of shorts for both men and women. Aerie is offering an impressive 50%-60% off of all swimsuits.

3. Anthropologie

Not to be outdone by Aerie, Anthropologie is also adding up to 50% off of its original prices.

4. Bath and Body Works

Select body care is 50%-75% off, select 3-wick candles are 50% off and select handsoaps are 50% off. It’s a perfect time to stock up!

5. H&M

H&M is taking up to 60% off of select items in-store and online.

6. Old Navy

Old Navy wants to “liberate your closet” by offering $2 flipflops, $4 tanks, $6 tees, $8 dresses and shorts and up to 50% off storewide.

7. Look Human

Someone was paying attention in history class! Tees, racerbacks, tanks and 2-pair socks are all $17.76.