When shopping for lingerie, it usually feels impossible to get everything you want. Brands that are sustainable tend to be expensive, brands that are size-inclusive tend to be unattractive, etc.

Fortunately, Lara Intimates proves you really can have it all. The England-based brand was inspired to create sustainable products for people of all shapes and sizes after being dismayed by the price of other environmentally conscious brands. One of the best parts of Lara Intimates is that all of their products look beautiful and trendy but they all have a secret: they’re made from reclaimed, surplus luxury fabrics. Lara Intimates is comprised of an all-female team that sources and makes every item locally.

