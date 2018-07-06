When it comes to wanting clearer skin and wanting to know alternatives to everyday face routines, the easiest thing to do is to hop on the internet and find something that can help fix your impurities. Especially if you are looking for something easy and inexpensive to get or do at home.

However, that may come with some risks and the health of your own face. Here are some well-known beauty hacks that are actually doing more harm, than good.

Toothpaste On Your Pimples

It seems like a good idea to dry out your pimples so they can vanish, but applying toothpaste on your blemishes and pimples can actually cause redness and itchiness that can lead to rashes.

Removing Dead Skin With Lemons

Lemons have an acidic element to it and the puckering look you make when you eat one should explain why putting them on your face to remove dead skin is a pretty bad idea. It can also trigger rashes if exposed to the sun.

Coconut Oil As Moisturizer

It seems as if coconuts are the holy grail when it comes to every and any part of your body or everyday life really. However, using it on your face as a moisturizer can cause clogged pores. Unless you have the dryest face in mankind, keep it focused for the rest of your body, hair, and cooking.

Toning Your Face With Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is known to fight against infections and with that being said, using it on your face as a toner is not only destructive by drying out your face, redness, tightening and leaving it irritated, but your skin may fight back against it by producing more oil.

Raw Egg Face Masks

Raw eggs are known to help tighten skin and get rid of blackheads. When in reality, putting raw eggs on your face can clog your pores, increase the possibility of more breakouts, and the spread of salmonella bacteria that are known to cause food poisoning.

Setting Makeup With Hairspray

The sticky, hardening hair mist is strictly for hair – not your face. Setting your makeup with hairspray means harsh chemicals on your face that will cause dryness, irritation, and flakiness. Stick to actual setting spray for your face.