Yes, Summer is in full swing and talking about school almost feels like a crime. However, for students who are taking summer classes, really excited about starting high school or college in the fall, some of these essentials can kick off your school year to a great start.
Bluetooth Headphones
For someone who takes studying pretty seriously and get easily irritated at disturbances, this is perfect for you to cancel out the world around you.
Pen Holders
If you collect tons of pens and pencils throughout the year and need some organization, you can do it up or down with some pen holders that can add a little spice to your room.
Sharpie Collection
When you have a collection of Sharpies and they tumble and form a rainbow burst. I just had too. Sorry. #sharpie #sharpies #sharpiespill #hashtagsharpie #sharpiecollection #sharpiemarker #sharpierainbow #rainbowburst #sharpiemarkers #artsy #artatitsfinest #artatitsbest #sharpiechallenge
For the artist in you that needs some color in your life or to simply draw in your notebook during your 8ams.
Coffee Maker
This is definitely one of my favorite spots in my house…okay maybe all the spots are my fave. But, not only is it coffee central but, the Keruig was an end-of-year gift from a student of mine who saved up her money to get this for me! If that doesn't melt your 💓!!!!! She still visits my class every day to give me a morning hug. 😊
If you are a coffee lover and cannot function with at least one cup in the morning, this is almost essential for days you wanna roll out of bed and need something to pick you up.
Bluetooth Speaker
On days when you just need to blast music or have friends over, a speaker can really change the comfort of the environment around you.
Comfy Blanket
Naps and downtime are more than necessary especially when it comes to school time so having a comfy blanket on standby can really come in handy.
Colorful Bedding
Making your space yours is really important when it comes to expressing yourself and being you. If you’re more of an expressive and colorful person, multicolored bedding can be lots of fun.
Polaroid
Keep your memories in a picture as you start your journey into a new year of new experiences!
Backpack
You can really express your style when it comes to your bag of choice, from more casual to extremely unique.
Glass Prism
Adding some of this cute decor with some candles or succulents in them can add some personality to your space!