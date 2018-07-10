VIEW GALLERY

Yes, Summer is in full swing and talking about school almost feels like a crime. However, for students who are taking summer classes, really excited about starting high school or college in the fall, some of these essentials can kick off your school year to a great start.

Bluetooth Headphones

For someone who takes studying pretty seriously and get easily irritated at disturbances, this is perfect for you to cancel out the world around you.

Pen Holders

If you collect tons of pens and pencils throughout the year and need some organization, you can do it up or down with some pen holders that can add a little spice to your room.

Sharpie Collection

For the artist in you that needs some color in your life or to simply draw in your notebook during your 8ams.

Coffee Maker

If you are a coffee lover and cannot function with at least one cup in the morning, this is almost essential for days you wanna roll out of bed and need something to pick you up.

Bluetooth Speaker

On days when you just need to blast music or have friends over, a speaker can really change the comfort of the environment around you.

Comfy Blanket

Naps and downtime are more than necessary especially when it comes to school time so having a comfy blanket on standby can really come in handy.

Colorful Bedding

Making your space yours is really important when it comes to expressing yourself and being you. If you’re more of an expressive and colorful person, multicolored bedding can be lots of fun.

Polaroid

Keep your memories in a picture as you start your journey into a new year of new experiences!

Backpack

You can really express your style when it comes to your bag of choice, from more casual to extremely unique.

Glass Prism

Adding some of this cute decor with some candles or succulents in them can add some personality to your space!