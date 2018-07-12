The summer heat is in full force in 2018, and for makeup lovers, that means oil-controlling foundation, blotting papers, and most importantly waterproof mascara. Whether you’ve got a long day outside in the heat or you’re spending the day at the pool nothing’s worse than looking in the mirror and seeing your mascara running down your face.

Instead of wasting your time applying regular mascara to just have it come right off this summer go out and purchase one of these waterproof mascaras. From Dior to Rimmel London, we’ve got you covered on the best waterproof mascaras for this summer’s adventures.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, $24

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara has been a beauty industry cult favorite for a while and with high demand Too Faced decided to launch a waterproof version. The Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara provides all the benefits the original version offered.

From its unique hourglass-shaped brush to its formula that not only volumizes but lengthens, thickens, and curls your lashes. The only difference is that you can apply this mascara even on the hottest days and never have to reapply. According to Too Faced Cosmetics, 94% of people found the mascara to last all day long.

L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $9.99

If you don’t want to spend your money on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, then this option is perfect for you. The L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara is as close as it gets to be the perfect dupe for the Too Faced mascara.

The mascara provides length and volume while keeping your lashes soft to the touch. Its waterproof technology provides your lashes with perfect one coat application and keeps it on all day long.

Diorshow Waterproof Mascara, $29.50

Another cult favorite in the beauty community, the Diorshow Waterproof Mascara is for those who want “ultra glamorous cat eye makeup.” The mascara provides length, thickness, and adds crazy curl to your lashes.

The waterproof formula will allow you to wear it in this summer’s heat, swim in the pool, or even shed a tear without any worry of it running down your face. Let’s face it when you’re buying a Dior mascara pool water and your tears better not ruin your mascara masterpiece.

Rimmel ScandalEyes Retroglam Waterproof Mascara, $5.49

If you’re really balling on that college budget, the Rimmel ScandalEyes Retroglam Waterproof Mascara will be your new summer makeup must-have. Its hourglass-shaped brush allows it to reach each individual lash while fanning them out for that perfect bold doll-eye effect.

The mascara also has a no clump waterproof formula that keeps your lashes looking voluminous and lengthy while holding it in place all day long.

M.A.C. Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, $19

An oldie but a goodie in the makeup world, the Mac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara has been known to give your lashes a lifted and define look for up to 16 hours. Its clay formula keeps the mascara from flaking or smudging in humidity and is sweat resistant.

The lightweight formula of the mascara helps keep your lashes lifted all day long. The mascara is also great for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. If you’re looking for a carbon black waterproof mascara for your makeup bag, this is the one for you.

Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara, $20

Looking for a mascara that is not only waterproof but enriched with vitamins to help condition your lashes, look no further! The Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara has a clump-resistant formula that separates and defines your lashes while thickening them at the same time.

Its smudge-proof qualities allow you to keep your lashes lifted, separated and conditioned all while resisting the summer heat.

It Cosmetics Tightline Waterproof Full Last Length Mascara Primer, $24

Looking for not only a waterproof mascara but a waterproof mascara primer as well? It Cosmetics Tightline Waterproof Full Last Length Mascara Primer was created to reach the root of each individual lash while priming them for mascara. It has been clinically proven to last for 12 hours alone or under your favorite waterproof mascara.

Since its formula is black, you can also use this on its own as a mascara. If your lashes are too small to reach with regular mascara brushes or you want to get those pesky lower lashes covered, this mascara primer will do just that.