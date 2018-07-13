VIEW GALLERY

Summer is the season of change. Whether you’re changing your wardrobe, your habits, or your hair, summer is the best time to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

One of the best changes you can make this summer is to follow the latest and greatest hair trend: blue hair. While the decision may seem scary, there are so many different shades of blue to choose from and whichever one you pick, the look will be effortlessly chic.

Many celebrities have ventured out to try blue hair too. Here are some of the best pictures of the hottest summer trend.

Halsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlKSaianD6o/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk0mc89HcHs/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Halsey went bright blue and totally owned the change.

Kim Kardashian

Kimmy K went for a more subtle midnight blue.

Hailey Baldwin

With her blue bangs, Baldwin mastered two hair trends.

Katy Perry

Perry has been rocking blue hair since before it was cool.

Demi Lovato

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW1cB-4gVza/?tagged=demilovatobluehair

Like Kardashian, Lovato always chooses a subtle but popping blue.