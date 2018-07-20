Best Ways To Naturally Lighten Your Hair

VIEW GALLERY

You know what they say–when life gives you lemons…squeeze them into your hair! (I think?)

If you want to lighten your hair without breaking the bank or piling on the damaging chemicals, these at-home treatments are the way to go. Before lightening your hair, consider the results you are actually going to achieve. Unless you are already blonde, it is unlikely you will be full-on platinum at the end of your chosen treatment. Blonde hair will get blonder, lightly brown hair might get some darker blonde streaks and redheads can get some strawberry blonde locks. If you have darker hair, red and orange undertones will be the first to peek through.

Read on to find out how to naturally lighten your hair with items you probably already have in your kitchen!

Lemon Juice

For regular lightning, mix some lemon juice into your conditioner. This works best with a hydrating conditioner or coconut oil so you combat the acidic effects of the juice with major hydration. For a quicker transformation, make a quick 1/3 lemon juice, 2/3 water mixture and comb it into your hair before your next sunning sesh. Be sure to wash this solution out of your hair thoroughly and do not repeat this process too often–especially if your hair is prone to dryness and breakage.

Saltwater

Another trick that works best with a sunny day at the beach, spritz some salt water into your hair before heading into the sun. The solution will open your hair cuticles slightly, allowing the rays to lighten your hair more easily. This will work for color-treated hair as well, but remember, the sun will always fade your dye-job–even if it is lightening your color simultaneously.

Vitamin C

Oh so healthy! Vitamin C is packed with citric acid making it an effective hair-lightener. Crush up some vitamin C and spritz it onto your locks. It will brighten your hair while removing mineral build-up.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix one part apple cider vinegar and six parts water and run it through your locks to help gently lighten your hair. The solution will also dissolve oil and residue buildup while de-tangling and de-frizzing your hair.

Caution: Sun-In

While this clever product may seem natural, Sun-In actually causes a chemical reaction in your hair–which can cause major damage. Furthermore, Sun-In has become infamous for turning hair bright orange–rather than blonde. Yikes!