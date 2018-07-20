VIEW GALLERY

Jaclyn Hill is an American YouTuber, beauty guru, highlight aficionado and Morphe collaborator. She’s responsible for one of our favorite highlighters ever, Becca’s Champagne Pop and her Morphe palette is one of the best, affordable and unique eyeshadow palettes on the market! When she’s not cooking up bomb collabs, you can catch her tutorials and beauty reviews on YouTube for her over 5 million subscribers. Jaclyn’s birthday is July 20th, she’ll be 28 this year!

In honor of that, let’s take a look at her best Youtube videos!

Jaclyn Hill Best Tutorials

Her highlighted and bronzed makeup routine is great for those that want minimal effort with maximum glam!

A how-to for an easy smokey eye! A tutorial we always need and appreciate even if the end result may not look quite like hers!

A warmed tone eyeshadow look with her Morphe palette! Warm tones are all over the place and this is a great tutorial!

Here’s her go-to look using her Morphe palette. Her palette is the bomb because it contains neutrals, warm tones red and oranges and cool tones blues and greens! You can buy it here for $38.

A glowy and radiant foundation routine. Jaclyn is the queen of glow so take notes!

Jaclyn is coming out with her second Morphe collab featuring 4 new palettes with shades that didn’t make it into her first one. The release date was set for July but a problem with the manufacturing pushed back the release date. It’s still TBD.

A drugstore makeup tutorial! Affordable and tutorials aren’t as popular on YouTube anymore so this video is a must watch!

A bronze, gold smokey eye! Perfect for prom or any special occasion.

Full face highlighter challenge! This tinman trend was floating around YouTube two years ago. A full face of highlight looks like tin foil. It was even a lot for the glow queen herself!

Halo smokey eye with glitter liner?! Yes, yes, yes.

How to for quick glam! Aka lashes and a red lip.

Here’s her GRWM video featuring Kim Kardashian! It has almost 10 million views!

Here’s her latest video calling all pale girls!