Kim Kardashian is known to clapback at her critics on Twitter. The businesswoman isn’t afraid to hit the reply Tweet button and tell that person what is up.

The other day Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter North West and her husband Kanye West. The picture is beyond cute. Kanye has a corny grin on his face while North is planting a kiss on his cheek.

A Twitter user responded to the picture with some concerns. At first glance, you may be wondering ‘What could anyone say about this photo?’ but this is the internet, there will always be someone to point out the minuscule details.

This Twitter user wasn’t being mean, they generally were worried. They were worried over North’s hair. North has naturally curly hair. But in the picture Kardashian posted it was pin straight.

Taking care of curls is a whole ordeal. You have to be careful or else you can damage them. The Twitter user was simply concerned over North’s gorgeous locks. “Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls 😫..I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back,” The user tweeted.

Hair has been a poignant topic in Kardashian’s life recently. She was met with criticism from her recent Fulani braids and appropriating black hairstyles. Also, it wouldn’t be shocking if Kardashian didn’t know much about maintaining curly black hair considering she is white and doesn’t have curly hair herself.

Kardashian responded to the concerned Tweeter about the strict rules North follows to keep her curls intact. She said that North is only allowed to straighten her hair twice a year!

North’s birthday is June 15 and the family was in New York City for Nas’ listening party. Countless pics of North were taken of her with straight hair. Like this one where she is serving face on the sidewalks of NYC.

Or this one when she matched her mom.

What do you think about Kim’s rules for North’s hair?