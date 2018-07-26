Happy Birthday Amanda Steele, Here Are Her Best Instagrams

Amanda Steele started off on YouTube in 2010 Makeupbymandy24. Eight years later she’s a social media personality, actress, influencer, and model.  Today, she has almost 2.8 million YouTuber subscribers and 2.6 million Instagram followers.  At just 18, she has already made a name for herself in the beauty industry.  July 26 is Amanda’s birthday and she turns 19 this year!

In honor of that let’s take a look at her best Instagrams!

Amanda Steele Best Instagram

View this post on Instagram

thank you @yslbeauty for a great night! 🖤✨

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

Here she is posing in a metallic suit for the YSL beauty event.

View this post on Instagram

mhmmm

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

Her OOTDs are bomb and she’s very into the whole streetwear trend.

View this post on Instagram

last night ☺️

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

She sticks to blacks and whites when it comes to her outfits.

View this post on Instagram

from my shoot with @prettylittlething ❤️

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

She models!

She’s chic AF.

She parties with Chanel.

View this post on Instagram

En route @cushnieetochs 🖤 #NYFW

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

She rocks the in car, headache pose.

View this post on Instagram

THATS MY FACE!!!! 😻😻😻😻

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

She models for Marc Jacobs!

She’s an on-trend traveler.

She takes the best selfies. Are we sensing Kylie Jenner vibes?

View this post on Instagram

shoot number 2 with @prettylittlething ☺️

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

Total Kylie Jenner vibes.

View this post on Instagram

two sleepy pups

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

She has the cutest little dog!

View this post on Instagram

like… dead but hot

A post shared by Amanda Steele (@amandasteele) on

She shares her makeup-free self on social media!

Totally getting modern day Belle vibes!!

