VIEW GALLERY

Amanda Steele started off on YouTube in 2010 Makeupbymandy24. Eight years later she’s a social media personality, actress, influencer, and model. Today, she has almost 2.8 million YouTuber subscribers and 2.6 million Instagram followers. At just 18, she has already made a name for herself in the beauty industry. July 26 is Amanda’s birthday and she turns 19 this year!

In honor of that let’s take a look at her best Instagrams!

Amanda Steele Best Instagram

Here she is posing in a metallic suit for the YSL beauty event.

Her OOTDs are bomb and she’s very into the whole streetwear trend.

She sticks to blacks and whites when it comes to her outfits.

She models!

She’s chic AF.

She parties with Chanel.

She rocks the in car, headache pose.

She models for Marc Jacobs!

She’s an on-trend traveler.

She takes the best selfies. Are we sensing Kylie Jenner vibes?

Total Kylie Jenner vibes.

She has the cutest little dog!

She shares her makeup-free self on social media!

Totally getting modern day Belle vibes!!