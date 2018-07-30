Sometimes being able to fall asleep early and wake up can be pretty easy for some people. But, a lot of the times, it can be difficult to fall asleep at a good time in order to get the recommended night’s rest from responsibilities like school, work, having kids, etc.

However, it may seem like you can cook up a cup of coffee and be fine for the morning, but overall, not getting enough sleep can really affect your body and we’re here to tell you how.

Decreased Cognitive Performance

Most of the time when you don’t get enough sleep, you feel like you’re moving slower and it takes you longer to do things that will normally run faster. When your brain is well rested, it retains and processes information better. When you’re running on low sleep it can negatively affect your memory, attention span, and focus.

Weaker Immune System

Yup, not sleeping enough can get you sick. Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system that will make you become more susceptible to becoming sick.

More Stressed

Its likely that most times, stress levels can influence your sleep quality. Dieting and exercise are great ways to lower stress but so is sleep. While dieting and exercising are optional, sleeping is not and can lead to a stressful morning and the rest of the day.

Easily Becoming Irritated

This widely known fact is what we refer to as being cranky. Most people that achieve a good amount of rest will wake up feeling energized and in a good mood. Not only does your brain not easily focus or have the best attention on lack of sleep, but it also can have less emotional control on you making you more easily annoyed at things, people, etc. that are around you.

Make You Feel Depressed

Being moody and irritable is normal when not getting enough rest but it can also trigger some depression. Your emotions are not being able to properly function because of the lack of rest your brain is receiving. It can make you look and feel depressed with having almost no interest in doing anything.

Increased Inflammation

People with a variety of autoimmune diseases like eczema can notice their condition becoming worse with stress and lack of sleep.

Substance Abuse

When you’re feeling a bit slumped and tired, turning to coffee and energy drinks sound like the right pick me up. However, others can use other substances as well as to try and ease their mood. From alcohol to drugs, it really makes the situation more serious and harder than it actually is.

Low Sex Drive

Not getting enough rest can and will affect your sexual relationships. Less sleep affects hormone levels that all in all change mood, lack of energy, motivation and can trickle down right to your willingness to for sex.

Getting enough rest is super important for your health and although we aren’t perfect and might slip up a couple of times, make sure to create a sleep schedule that is healthy for you!