Most Instagrammable Desserts In Your State

The United States of Sweet Treats! Check out the most Insta-worthy dessert in every state.

Alabama–Trowbridge’s Ice Cream Bar

Alaska–Wild Scoops

Arizona–Fatty Daddy’s

Arkansas–Loblolly Creamery

California–California Donuts

It’s a unicorn life with @stacked #getstacked

Colorado–Funnels Restaraunt & Food Truck

FACO = funnel cake taco a.k.a. best breakfast ever.

Connecticut–T-Swirl Crêpe

Delaware–Fractured Prune

Florida–Sweet As Fry

Georgia–CheeseCaked

Hawaii–Island Cream Co.

Idaho–The Cake Ballers

Illinois–Firecakes Donuts

Indiana–Sweet Monster

Iowa–Fruitzen

Kansas–The Waffle Bar

More hands = More waffles Tag ur bestie 👇

Kentucky–Liege & Dairy

Louisiana–Dat Iceroll

Maine–The Cookie Dough Cafe

Maryland–Diablo Doughnuts

Massachusetts–Mike’s Pastry

Michigan–Sister Pie

Minnesota–Milkjam Creamery

Mississippi–Bop’s Frozen Custard

Missouri–Piccione Pastry

Montana–Big Dipper Ice Cream

Nebraska–Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop

This is the “Dreams come true” part.

Nevada–Milk Bar

Three's a party #NationalIceCreamDay

New Hampshire–Wonderland Cookie Dough

New Jersey–Freshy Freeze Ice Cream

Therefore go eat ice cream 🍦🍨

New Mexico–Icicles

New York–Taiyakin NYC

North Carolina–Ninety’s Ice Cream & Sandwiches

North Dakota–Scoop N Dough Candy Co.

Ohio–Cathy’s Creamery

Oklahoma–Capitals Ice Cream

Oregon–Petunia’s Pies & Pasteries

Pennsylvania–Sugar Philly

Rhode Island–Kaffeology Inc.

South Carolina–Ice & Pan

Tennessee–Scoops Parlor

Texas–The Cupcake Bar

Utah–Cravings – Alisha’s Cupcakes

Vermont–Ben & Jerry’s

Bedazzled 🍦✨

Virginia–Sugar Shack Donuts

Washington–Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

West Virginia–Huskey’s Dairy Bar

Our #Superstar Sundaes#Monkey meets the Moose!

Wisconsin–Kilwins

I want s’more 🍫

Wyoming–Culvers

