Anna Wintour, AKA the queen bee behind every inch of Vogue magazine, just shut down rumors that she was leaving the publication.

Bob Sauerberg, the CEO for Conde Nast, released a statement on Tuesday dismissing gossip of the fashion icon’s departure after the Huffington Post claimed Beyonce is taking “unprecedented control” over the planning process for her September cover.

“Anna Wintour is an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure,” Sauerberg said. “She is integral to the future of our company’s transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as editor in chief, Vogue and artistic director of Condé Nast.”

So there you have it.

For the record, Wintour has been editor-in-chief at Vogue since 1988 and artistic director of Conde Nast since 2013. From the sound of it, she shows no signs of stopping.

…And that’s exactly how it should be.