Leaving for college is such an exciting yet scary time in your life! Especially if you’re leaving your hometown and especially, especially if you’re a plane ride away! Leaving the place where you grew up, as much as you may want to, is still going to be hard! It’s not a bad hard, but it’s different and a HUGE adjustment.

I have lived in Southern California my whole life and deciding to go to school in Massachusetts was a huge move for me. There have been a few bumps in the road along the way but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done!

If I had to go back to my freshman year and give myself any advice, this what I would tell myself. Here are 10 things every girl should know before they leave for college!

Goodbye isn’t forever.

You’re going to be nervous when you leave your hometown to go to school for a number of reasons. It’s exciting because you’re going to a new place and that’s what also makes it scary. You’ll say goodbye to your home friends in August and you’ll be sad and wonder how you’re friendship will carry on but guess what, you’ll see them again in November or December. That’s 3-4 months max and when you’re in college, everything goes by faster and the older you get the faster it goes. You’ll be back to your hometown in no time and after 3 weeks, you’ll be ready to go back to school to see all your friends.

If you’re in the right place college is fun! And you’ll miss home when you’re at school because nothing will beat your family, dog, bed, hometown, and friends. But when you’re away from school you’ll want to be back with your college friends!

You’re going to feel homesick.

It happens. Even if you hate your hometown, you’re going to be homesick and it sucks. When I want to go home and see my dog, I facetime my mom to show me my dog. It’s not the same but it makes me feel better. For those that are a plane ride away, going home during the school year usually isn’t an option.

Call your parents!!! You’re an adult but you’re supposed too! Even if you’re not that close with your parents, you go away to college and suddenly you’re calling your mom and 1 p.m. to tell her what you ate for lunch.

If you’re feeling homesick, find a routine that you can stick to that will make you feel better. Treat yourself with some me-time. Binge watch Netflix or anything that makes you feel good! But find something to lift your spirits because it going to happen.

You will make, awesome new friends.

Think you have the most amazing group of friends at home? Most people do but when you go away to school, you meet amazing new friends and it’s different. Not sure why it’s different but the relationship you have with your home friends is different then what you have with your college friends. You grow up with home friends, but you become an adult with your college friends and that creates some of the best memories. Everyone has room in their life to make a new, good friend.

You won’t talk to your home friends every day.

If you’re going away to college and so is your home friends, you’re probably not going to be able to talk every day and that’s ok! It doesn’t make you a bad friend. Generally, if that’s your best friend, you should be able to carry on just fine without talking for a few days and it’ll happen because everyone will be doing their own thing.

Going away to school will also teach you about your friendships and how strong they are. You may be surprised by your friends. But generally, it’ll either make you’re friendship stronger or they’ll slowly fade away.

Keep an open mind!

You’re going to be in a new environment meeting tons of new people. You may have no idea what you’re doing but keep an open mind because sometimes the people that you think are weird or different then you end up being you’re best friends. Be open to meeting new people because going away to college exposes you to a brand new world!

You’re going to feel overwhelmed sometimes but ultimately keep an open mind!

College is what you make of it.

This goes for everything but generally, if you start out strong, it’s going to be easier to make friends. Freshman year, everyone is new and everyone is trying to make friends so try!! Everyone! You won’t be weird. Talk to people in your classes, befriend people that live in your dorms. Coming out strong freshman year will help you for the next 3 years of college.

Uncomfortable feelings don’t last forever. If putting yourself out there is tough, keep trying because once you make friends, those feelings will go away.

Wash your sheets.

You learn a lot about how people live when you go to college. Wash your sheets! Once a month at least. It’s a pain in the butt, but your skin will thank you. Sleeping on the same sheets all semester is gross. Lots of people do it but do yourself a favor, wash your sheets.

Get a good pair of headphones.

If you live in a dorm, chances are that you won’t have your own room freshman year. Get a good pair of headphones to cancel out noises because sometimes you’re going to need some alone time. Putting on headphones to listen to music or watch Netflix is a good way to live in your own world while sharing a dorm with other girls.

Stay out of the drama.

Whether it’s in the dorm or with your friend group, it happens, especially in dorms where a bunch of girls are living on top of each other!! Stay out of it and mind your business. You can listen but don’t dive in deeper and don’t play a part in it! It will make your life easier.

You’re not going to be the same person when you go home.

Going away to college and leaving home makes you grow tremendously! You aren’t going to be the same person when you head home that Christmas. Sure you’ll make some mistakes but you’ll learn a ton. Chances are you’ll be stronger, more mature and more independent.

The takeaway — enjoy every step of the way.

That’s 10 things I would tell myself! You won’t sleep as much as you need too, you’ll feel every emotion, naps are amazing, you’ll eat pizza at 2 a.m, and you’ll wait to do your laundry till you have no underwear left but that’s the fun part! It gets better after freshman year because you’re done with the initial adjustment. Enjoy!!! 🙂