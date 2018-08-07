Best Dry Shampoo Brands & How To Use Them

VIEW GALLERY

If you love to use dry shampoo, you know that not all dry shampoos are made equally. Dry shampoo is a great, fast alternative to washing your hair but it’s important that you find the right brand for your hair.

Here are the 11 best dry shampoo brands so you can figure out which one matches your needs.

Cantu Dry Co-Wash

Cantu specializes in thick, curly, and/or natural hair. Their dry co-wash features tea tree oil and promises to make your hair fuller and more luscious between washes.

Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo

If you’re on a budget, Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak is the perfect inexpensive dry shampoo that still gets the job done. Not Your Mother’s also makes their dry shampoos in multiple colors so you can get the best coverage for your hair.

Bumble And Bumble Dry Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble make a dry shampoo that’s ultra-strong and meant to last for days. They also make specific dry shampoos for different hair colors, like their Brownish Hair Powder.

Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fulness Dry Shampoo

Dove’s dry shampoo is great because not only does it provide long-lasting coverage but it also has volumizing starch which makes it the perfect option for thin hair.

Sachajuan Dry Powder Shampoo

For even more volume, try Sachajuan.

Philip Kingsley One More Day Dry Shampoo

Philip Kingsley’s dry shampoo is ideal for people with dry scalps and dandruff. The company was founded to create hair products for sensitive scalps and the dry shampoo is no different.

Verb Gentle Cleanse + Light Volume Dry Shampoo

Verb makes a particularly unique dry shampoo because it comes as a loose powder. The pointed applicator makes it easy to apply.

Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo

Kristin Ess makes the best product for hair that’s just a little too silky.

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Dry Shampoo

Elizabeth and James make dry shampoo for greasy, smelly hair.

Klorane Dry Shampoo

Klorane’s dry shampoo comes on lightly so it’s ideal if you’re looking for minimal results.

R + Co

R + Co completely revolutionized the game with their dry shampoo paste. It’s best for shorter hair because it takes quite a bit of time to rub in.