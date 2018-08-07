Best Dry Shampoo Brands & How To Use Them

If you love to use dry shampoo, you know that not all dry shampoos are made equally. Dry shampoo is a great, fast alternative to washing your hair but it’s important that you find the right brand for your hair.
Here are the 11 best dry shampoo brands so you can figure out which one matches your needs.
Cantu Dry Co-Wash
When your roots need a little TLC, cleanse and nourish them with our Refresher collection! Made with apple cider vinegar, shea butter and essential oils, these products are here to keep your scalp feeling fresh and fabulous. Find them at @walmart. #mycantu #mycurlmycantu #naturalhair #naturalhairstyles #naturalhairproducts
Cantu specializes in thick, curly, and/or natural hair. Their dry co-wash features tea tree oil and promises to make your hair fuller and more luscious between washes.
Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo
Clean Freak tinted dry shampoo in 🖤DARK🖤 Made for our girls with dark brown to jet black hair! Same formula you love, now with darker powder that goes with your hair. Available exclusively at @ultabeauty! • • • #nymbrands #nymdryshampoo #nymcleanfreak #dryshampoo #tinteddryshampoo #darkhair #blackhair #holygrailproduct #newproduct #happyhairdays
If you’re on a budget, Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak is the perfect inexpensive dry shampoo that still gets the job done. Not Your Mother’s also makes their dry shampoos in multiple colors so you can get the best coverage for your hair.
Bumble And Bumble Dry Shampoo
Bumble and Bumble make a dry shampoo that’s ultra-strong and meant to last for days. They also make specific dry shampoos for different hair colors, like their Brownish Hair Powder.
Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fulness Dry Shampoo
Not sure if ladies my age are as happy as I am about trying out dry shampoo. I know us moms live by dry shampoo. YAS GIRL. After I had Livy, I used the “Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo” and it was alright. Nothing amazing, nothing bad. It did the job for a few hours after I woke up. My hair is super thin that it became oily a few hours into the day. Fingers crossed that this dry shampoo by @dove will be the dry shampoo I’ve been looking for! On the plus side, it smells good! – – – – —————— #dryshampoo #adultlife #momlife #thelittlethings #testingproducts #fingerscrossed #ineedvolume #imsoexcited #dryshampooislife #thinhair #oilyhair #finehair #dove #dovedryshampoo #dovehair #dovehaircare #haircare #haircareroutine #haircareproduct #hair #hairlove
Dove’s dry shampoo is great because not only does it provide long-lasting coverage but it also has volumizing starch which makes it the perfect option for thin hair.
Sachajuan Dry Powder Shampoo
When you need volume👆💨 . . . 📷 @cosmothecaspb #sachajuan #volumepowder #sachajuanvolumepowder #structure #hairstructure #volumehair #bighairdontcare #bighair #hairstyle #hairgoals #hairinspo #hairlove #hairproduct #haircare #hairoftheday #beauty #stylist #hairofinstagram #hairsalon #instahair #darkhair #blondhair #summerhair
For even more volume, try Sachajuan.
Philip Kingsley One More Day Dry Shampoo
Philip Kingsley’s dry shampoo is ideal for people with dry scalps and dandruff. The company was founded to create hair products for sensitive scalps and the dry shampoo is no different.
Verb Gentle Cleanse + Light Volume Dry Shampoo
How did I ever function without dry shampoo? Did I wash my hair every day? Was I just an oily swamp monster all the time? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As wonderful as dry shampoos are, they are not all created equal. I’ve fallen for a number of dry shampoo sprays that I’ve used for years (@batiste_us & @thedrybar love you guys) and there are the many highly rated dry shampoos that I’ve tossed over the years (@theouai @dove notyourmothers, pssst, tres semme, the list goes on) but I haven’t used a non aerosol dry shampoo since I started putting baby powder on my roots in 9th grade. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The powder dry shampoo from @verbproducts not only makes my hair feel freshly washed, but it only takes a teeny amount to get the job done. Usually I have to quarantine myself to spray my dry shampoo, so I don’t kill any surrounding onlookers with the massive cloud of butane and powder that fills the room, but with this little squeeze bottle, I can just puff some product near the root, shake it in, brush it out and I’m good to go. My hair feels light, not bogged down with product, and the packaging is adorable and super travel friendly! Love love love my new root revitalizer 🙌🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Gifted to me by my sweet brothers (shoutout to @hmoffly and @williammoffly ) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #rosaceabae #skincare #skincareobsessed #skincarejunkie #luxuryskincare #discoverunder5K #beauty #beautyblog #selfcare #selflove #treatyoself #skincareguineapig #healthyskin #skinglow #honeyskin #verb #dryshampoo #verbdryshampoo #verbhair
Verb makes a particularly unique dry shampoo because it comes as a loose powder. The pointed applicator makes it easy to apply.
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
Kristin Ess makes the best product for hair that’s just a little too silky.
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Dry Shampoo
Elizabeth and James make dry shampoo for greasy, smelly hair.
Klorane Dry Shampoo
Klorane’s dry shampoo comes on lightly so it’s ideal if you’re looking for minimal results.
R + Co
R + Co completely revolutionized the game with their dry shampoo paste. It’s best for shorter hair because it takes quite a bit of time to rub in.