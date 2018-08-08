20 Boots To Add To Your Fall Wardrobe

With the fall season quickly approaching, it’s time to add more autumnal-themed pieces to your closet. While your first instinct may be to load up on burnt orange sweaters and red scarves, don’t overlook buying new shoes.

And what better shoe to buy for fall than boots? Boots are not only fashionable and seasonally appropriate, they’re also comfortable and ideal for long walks in the falling leaves.

Here are the best boots to add to your wardrobe in preparation for fall.

Steve Madden

Cut to the chase. Just the right amount of exposure.

Steve Madden shoes are elegant, versatile, and incredibly unique.

Dr. Martens

Where are you planning to take your Docs this weekend?

What shoe company is more iconic than Dr. Martens? For a classic boot, go with Docs.

Dolce Vita

Add a little pep in your step with Dolce Vita’s heeled boots.

Balenciaga

Pants and boots in one? What could be better?

