Hairspray can be scary. One spray too much and your hair is greasy, crunchy, and flat.
Fortunately, there’s a new product on the market called spray wax which guarantees all of your hairspray-related problems are a thing of the past.
Spray wax is like hairspray’s cuter, younger sister. It has the same objective as hairspray but because of new technology and formulations, will ensure your hair turns out airy, light, and voluminous. Best of all, it looks great while still feeling soft and light.
Here are the best spray wax brands for when you’re ready to bid adieu to hairspray.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder
Since day one, harmful ingredients have never had a place in any of our haircare lines. Our founders recruited scientists from outside of the beauty industry, leaders in cancer research and restorative surgery breakthroughs, (where the work is a matter of life and death) to discover, formulate and test every innovation right here. Our products are our own, so it’s no wonder that our scientists hold themselves to a higher standard of analysis for everything that comes out of our labs.
For starters, Living Proof is a company worth buying products from since they always use organic, proprietary ingredients. Their spray wax is extra special because it features a customizable nozzle, meaning that you decide how voluminous you want your hair to be.
Dry Bar The Kicker Finishing Spray Wax
Dry Bar is all about beach waves. Their spray wax is great because it promises gorgeous beach waves that are still soft to the touch. The Kicker is so lightweight that it won’t make your hair crunchy or rock hard, even after a long spritz.
OGX Flexible + Beeswax Texture Hairspray Wax
OGX makes the perfect multipurpose spray wax. The Flexible + Beeswax Texture Hair Spray Wax volumizes hair, smoothes flyaways and frizz, and adds shine.
Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray
The 🆕 Dry Texture collection at-a-glance: 💨 Dry Shampoo Paste 05: A styler that thinks its a dry shampoo. Great for oil absorption, refreshing/extending style, re-workable hold, separation and added lift. 💨 Dry Shampoo Powder 02: Your new BFF for topknots. Created with charcoal to absorb oils & impurities while adding slight volume at the root area & great for finer hair types who need a boost of volume. 💨 Triple Dry 15: Recognize that nozzle? This new finishing spray uses the same tri-actuator technology as Triple Take 32, airy, touchable hold & a barely there feel.
Redken makes a whole dry texture collection that features spray wax, shampoo paste, and shampoo powder. Their spray wax, in particular, is wonderful because it makes hair voluminous while not weighing it down.