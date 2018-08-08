VIEW GALLERY

Hairspray can be scary. One spray too much and your hair is greasy, crunchy, and flat.

Fortunately, there’s a new product on the market called spray wax which guarantees all of your hairspray-related problems are a thing of the past.

Spray wax is like hairspray’s cuter, younger sister. It has the same objective as hairspray but because of new technology and formulations, will ensure your hair turns out airy, light, and voluminous. Best of all, it looks great while still feeling soft and light.

Here are the best spray wax brands for when you’re ready to bid adieu to hairspray.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder

For starters, Living Proof is a company worth buying products from since they always use organic, proprietary ingredients. Their spray wax is extra special because it features a customizable nozzle, meaning that you decide how voluminous you want your hair to be.

Dry Bar The Kicker Finishing Spray Wax

Dry Bar is all about beach waves. Their spray wax is great because it promises gorgeous beach waves that are still soft to the touch. The Kicker is so lightweight that it won’t make your hair crunchy or rock hard, even after a long spritz.

OGX Flexible + Beeswax Texture Hairspray Wax

OGX makes the perfect multipurpose spray wax. The Flexible + Beeswax Texture Hair Spray Wax volumizes hair, smoothes flyaways and frizz, and adds shine.

Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray

Redken makes a whole dry texture collection that features spray wax, shampoo paste, and shampoo powder. Their spray wax, in particular, is wonderful because it makes hair voluminous while not weighing it down.