Becca Cosmetics is currently being accused of using blackface in their recent foundation swatch photos.

Twitter user @xfarahalyx posted on Twitter on August 8 asking if the arms used in a recent foundation swatch photo from the company. “So did becca cosmetics really refuse to hire black women for these swatches?” they wrote. “They just edited a white hand darker? look at the two darker hand’s palms.”

so did becca cosmetics really refuse to hire black women for these swatches? they just edited a white hand darker? look at the two darker hand’s palms. pic.twitter.com/GROoMYBQUx — Farah | فرح (@xfarahalyx) August 8, 2018

What they’re pointing out are the palms of the Becca swatch models. The two darker models palms are the same color as the rest of their arms, which isn’t normal. If you have ever met a person of color before you know that palms are always lighter.

Just look at makeup vloggers’ Jackie Aina and Alissa Ashley’s palms.

Now let’s just revisit the Becca swatches.

Something isn’t right. So fans are assuming they used someone who isn’t a person of color and covered their arm in foundation thus committing blackface.

This Twitter user wasn’t the only one to notice the swatch scandal. Another user, @skanktalk, posted the photo next to another swatch photo that Becca used with an actual black woman’s arm.

In the other swatch photo, you can see how the palm is way lighter than the arm.

So what’s going on with the Becca foundation swatches? Do you think they committed blackface?