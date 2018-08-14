Gluten, good fats vs bad fats, no dairy, no carb, only raw–it can be overwhelming with the constant contradicting information when it comes to eating healthy. It seems like every day there is a new trend concerning what you should and shouldn’t eat. Everyone is different when it comes to what is best for your body. However, there are a few popular “healthy” trends that we are here to debunk. Always talk to a doctor or nutritionist before starting a new diet plan–and be sure to avoid these faux healthy food trends.
1. Juice Cleanses or Tea Detoxes
Hate to break it to you but all these do is flush your body in the short-term. This will cause you to lose a little bit of bloat and maybe some weight at first but as soon as you switch back to real food, you will gain it all back. Due to low-calorie consumption while on the cleanse, your metabolism will slow and lead to increased hunger. It is always a bad idea to deprive yourself of necessary nutrients, calories, and protein–especially when it will actually make you gain weight in the long-run.
2. Protein Bars
Some protein bars can be great snacks when you are on-the-go…but most are not. Many brands are packed with preservatives and tons of sugar. For example, Clif Bars contain 21 grams of sugar, which is more than a full Hershey’s bar. Take a peek at the nutrition information of the bars and make sure you are getting good, clean ingredients with high levels of protein and without excess sugar.
3. 100-Calorie Snacks
Just because something is low-calorie does not mean it is good for you. Instead of munching on 100 calories worth of cookies or crackers, grab 100 calories worth of fruit or nuts. Foods with more protein will help keep you fuller for longer and give you an energy boost.
4. Gluten-Free Foods
If you do not have an intolerance or allergy to gluten, you should not be restricting your gluten intake for the sake of weight loss. Gluten-free diets trick people into thinking it is gluten that has made them gain weight, however it is actually the processed food that often contains gluten. Therefore, instead of cutting out all bread and pasta, just cut out the processed junk foods.
5. Fat-Free Foods
Your body needs fat–it is only bad when consumed in excess. Fats such as omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats are super important for cardiac health. Furthermore, your body is incapable of absorbing critical vitamins when fats are not present in the body. While fats get a bad rap for their name, there are plenty of ways to get a healthy dose from foods such as fish, avocados, eggs, and cheese.
