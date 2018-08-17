Whether you have a gluten allergy or are just watching your caloric intake, you can’t go wrong with some new and delicious gluten-free, low-carb snacks.
Here are the best healthy products for guilt-free snacking.
1) Emerald Cocoa Roast Almonds
View this post on Instagram
Has anyone tried these before? I found them in our work kitchen the other day when I forgot to bring my lunch, and they were delicious. 5 NC for the whole bag & it totally satisfied any chocolate cravings I had while filling me up. • • • • • • #emeraldalmonds #emeraldcocoaroastalmonds #cocoaalmonds #cocoa #ketofriendly #ketosnack #ketoatwork #ketogenic #ketodessert #heathyfats #nuts #almonds #ketocommunity
Emerald makes delicious nuts in an extensive assortment of flavors including cocoa, honey glazed, cinnamon, vanilla, and raspberry.
2) Whisps Bacon BBQ Cheese Crisps
View this post on Instagram
*Heavy Breathing*😂 Omg @cellowhisps you have completed my life. THIS NEW FLAVOR IS AMAZING! I just have one issue…I can NOT stop eating these 😂😂 I may have an addiction. 😆 ——————————————- #cellowhisps #whisps #parmesancheese #keto #ketogains #ketoaf #ketosis #ketodiet #ketofood #foodporn #foodie #ketosnack #bacon #bbq #newflavor #lowcarbhighfat #lowcarb #lowcarbdiet #eatfatlosefat #losingweight #fattofit #weightloss #weightlossjourney
These cheese crisps may look like they’d be high in carbs, but each serving only contains two grams. Other delicious flavors include cheddar, parmesan, and asiago.
3) Justin’s Cinnamon Almond Butter
For the perfect snack on the go, try Justin’s almond butter in a variety of flavors including maple and vanilla.
4) Oloves Ripe Black Pitted Olives
https://www.instagram.com/p/BlMWekqgch_/?tagged=oloves
Another yummy portable snack is Oloves’s black and green pitted olives.
5) Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
Although there are lots of popcorn brands out there, Boom Chicka Pop is by far one of the tastiest. As an added bonus, the packaging is crazy cute.
6) Dang Toasted Coconut Chips
This sweet treat can be eaten by itself or put in yogurt as a substitute for granola.
7) Larabar Cherry Pie Bar
Larabar makes delicious bars that are gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and soy-free.