VIEW GALLERY

Whether you have a gluten allergy or are just watching your caloric intake, you can’t go wrong with some new and delicious gluten-free, low-carb snacks.

Here are the best healthy products for guilt-free snacking.

1) Emerald Cocoa Roast Almonds

Emerald makes delicious nuts in an extensive assortment of flavors including cocoa, honey glazed, cinnamon, vanilla, and raspberry.

2) Whisps Bacon BBQ Cheese Crisps

These cheese crisps may look like they’d be high in carbs, but each serving only contains two grams. Other delicious flavors include cheddar, parmesan, and asiago.

3) Justin’s Cinnamon Almond Butter

For the perfect snack on the go, try Justin’s almond butter in a variety of flavors including maple and vanilla.

4) Oloves Ripe Black Pitted Olives

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlMWekqgch_/?tagged=oloves

Another yummy portable snack is Oloves’s black and green pitted olives.

5) Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

Although there are lots of popcorn brands out there, Boom Chicka Pop is by far one of the tastiest. As an added bonus, the packaging is crazy cute.

6) Dang Toasted Coconut Chips

This sweet treat can be eaten by itself or put in yogurt as a substitute for granola.

7) Larabar Cherry Pie Bar

Larabar makes delicious bars that are gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and soy-free.