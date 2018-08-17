Any fellow beauty junkie would firmly agree that back-to-school season is really just another excuse to rid our makeup bags of last year’s eyeshadow palettes and make room for a new array of earthy browns and pinky nudes. But with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to avoid wasting our measly wad of summer internship money on products that promise quality but just don’t do the trick.

So to make sure your eyeliner stays sharp and your skin remains dewy, here are nine top-notch, back-to-school beauty grabs under $10.

$6.69

The truth is that back-to-school season is still sometimes a little warm and I have the sweat stains from the air conditioner-less dorm room to prove it. So to keep your makeup intact, this translucent powder is perfect. It blends in seamlessly and keeps you shine-free all day.

$6.00

I love an intense, matte lip as much as the next lipstick hoarder, but sometimes I want to go for a more flirty, casual glossy lip (but without that greased frying pan look, of course!). This lip gloss does a great job of adding some shine with just enough alluring color. Soft enough for an everyday lippie, and sexy enough for a date look!

$8.99

So in case you haven’t heard the news, makeup wipes are actually really bad for your skin. But the good news is that you can still effortlessly remove all your makeup when you’re too pooped from a night of bar-hopping. This micellar water from Garnier removes even the most stubborn makeup—yes, even your 24-hour foundation. It’s a makeup bag must-have you can use every night.

$9.99

This palette just smacks you in the face with fall. It’s probably the only thing that’s actually better than a pumpkin spiced latte with extra whipped cream. The shades are rich and warm, and there’s a good assortment of metallics, mattes and shimmers. Talk about eye candy!

$9.49

The one thing I love more than flannel and riding boots is inky, black eyeliner for a perfectly smooth (and sharp) cat eye. This eyeliner does everything that the high-end liners do, but for much cheaper. And, it lasts all day long. For less than 10 bucks, I’d stock up on these ASAP, just sayin’.