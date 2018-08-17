VIEW GALLERY

Do you ever find yourself looking down at your nails and realizing that you’re in desperate need of a manicure? While the most logical next step is to go to the spa and get your nails done, not everyone has the time to leave work or school and look for a salon.

Instead of having to decide between finding a salon in the middle of a busy day or sucking it up with unkempt nails, turn to new company Unplugg. Unplugg solves this conundrum by pairing up people in need with an available spa specialist. All that women and men in need of a spa treatment have to do is go to Unplugg’s website, choose what service they want, and select when and where. Some of the services include manicures, pedicures, massages, facials, threading, waxing, and haircuts.

If clients are unsure what exactly they want, they can take the Unplugg SmartFit quiz which matches clients to the perfect salon for them in under two minutes.

As an added benefit, Unplugg just launched their new deal, Club U, which gives users access to exclusive deals. For $35 a month, consumers will get live concierge service, birthday discounts, service upgrades, among other add-ons.