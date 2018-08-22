As fall starts to roll around the corner and the summer comes to its end, the idea of sweater weather, pumpkin EVERYTHING, and Halloween are bustling through people’s minds. As it continues to become chiller, we turn to comfort food to make us feel warm and happy and sometimes, that can make us feel like we’re binging a bit too much on the pumpkin. However, you’d be surprised what pumpkin spice can actually do for your body in a beneficial way.

Here are some foods this fall that actually do more good than bad!

Pumpkin Spice Is Actually Good For Your Eyes

A lot of the times, the pumpkin spice lattes you’re picking up from Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts, don’t have ACTUAL pumpkin in it. I know, very misleading. Of course, it’s okay to indulge every once in a way throughout fall. However, although the ones you aren’t picking up from coffee shops aren’t the best for you, pumpkin, in general, can be very beneficial for your health like for your eyes. Pumpkin seeds are also beneficial for your heart and blood pressure!

Apples Help From Consistent Snacking

Another typical fall favorite is apples Apple picking is a classic fall activity to do with family and friends and really gets you into the spirit of things. Apples are LOADED with antioxidants, high in fiber, and since the sugars in apples take longer to process in your body, you feel fuller for longer! Snacking just became a lot healthier and easier!

Beets Are Incredible For Your Blood

Beets are vegetables that don’t seem to get a lot of love but trust me, your body loves them. Beets have compounds that help fight against heart disease and can promote healthy blood vessels, increases blood flow to the brain and decreases your chances of having dementia.

Dark Greens Are Super Nutritious

Dark leafy greens, yes including Kale, are exceptionally good for you. These greens have a lot of fiber, water, Vitamin C, calcium, and iron while all of it being low in calories.

Eggplant And Your Brain are BFFs

Most people aren’t HUGE fans of the purple plant and usually, avoid ever eating/having them. However, you should think twice about avoiding them. It has antiviral, cancer-fighting properties. It can easily fight off sicknesses which tend to go around a lot as the weather becomes colder so, eggplant anyone?

Pomegranate Is Packed With Tons Of Properties

Pomegranates can light up any plate with its bright, red color. It also has a high fiber content, water, potassium, and even some protein!

What foods are you most excited to have this fall?