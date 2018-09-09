Most of the beauty products on the market are overpriced and not that great for your skin. Several well-known brands have been thrown into lawsuits for their products burning people and making their skin worse. Chemicals in beauty products don’t go through the same regulations that other chemicals in, let us say the pharmaceutical industry needs to go through, making a lot of the products out there not necessarily good for our skin. However, there are so many natural options that are just as effective, if not more so, than these name brand beauty products. It also does less damage to your bank account!

1. Apple Cider Vinegar (with mother)

Apple Cider Vinegar (with mother) can be used for everything. It is truly an amazing addition to your beauty regiment. You can use it for your face as a toner. It helps with acne and it helps keep your face clear and healthy! You may need to dilute it because it can be strong. It also is great for your hair. Just add a little to your shampoo and your hair will be shinier and softer. Don’t worry about that ACV smell, as soon as it dries (a few minutes) there is no smell.

2. Baking soda

This is great for your skin. You can use it as a face wash or scrub. It gets rid of acne and blackheads which is great! You can also make your own toothpaste with this and coconut oil. It whitens and brightens your teeth and face! You can use Baking soda for your hair, it prevents product build up on your scalp and maintains your hair in a natural and healthy way. It also works as an odor control. It also is a disinfectant and can be used for your feet if you get a fungal infection.

3. Honey/algae

Honey or Algae works as an amazing face wash. I use it every morning. It is very gentle on the skin, it moisturizes and has antibacterial properties. It’s a great base for face masks, hair masks, and lip scrubs. It lightens dark circles and reduces puffiness. It has anti-aging properties and works to fight acne. To add to all this, it can also get rid of bad breath!

4. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer. It works well with your skin and hair. It reduces wrinkles, it is a natural makeup remover, it reduces stretch marks, it is an insect repellent, it works as a nail cuticle oil, it is an ingrown hair treatment, and it works wonders for your oral care! It is a great carrier oil to drop essential oils into so you can moisturize with the fragrance of your choice!

5. Shea butter

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnJaSXNHdo9/?hl=en&tagged=sheabutter

Shea Butter is highly moisturizing and it is an anti-inflammatory. It can heal burns and it protects your skin from free radicals. It has a natural SPF and is rich in vitamins A, E and F. It works very well for people who have Eczema and Psoriasis. It fades scars, dark marks and it restores your skin’s elasticity. It can prevent bumps after shaving, it calms irritated skin and it softens skin. It can also relieve joint pain! Shea butter can additionally be used as a natural conditioner.

6. Sweet almond oil

Sweet almond oil is a thicker oil and that allows for slower absorption. This is great for drier skin types. This oil has high levels of fatty acids, Potassium, proteins, Zinc, Vitamins E, A, B1, B2, and B6. This is a powerful healing oil for both your skin and hair. This oil can treat dandruff, reduce split ends, reduce scalp inflammations and it promotes healthy hair growth. Sweet almond oil is a great facial oil as it reduces wrinkles, dark circles and removes impurities and dead skin cells.

7. Castor oil

This is my favorite hair growth oil. It lengthens and thickens your hair. I like to use it for my eyebrows and eyelashes to get them more voluminous. This oil is also good for your nails and for healing cracked nails. This oil is also used to reduce the appearance of starch marks and acne scars. Castor oil is a very thick liquid that rubs into your hair and skin very easily and a little goes a long way with this oil.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric has numerous medicinal uses. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, antiseptic, analgesic, and a blood purifier. It is a great ingredient for face masks because it brightens skin, reduces acne, delays aging, treats skin pigmentation, treats Hirsutism (excessive hair growth), and is a great exfoliator. You can also use turmeric as a teeth whitener and to treat dandruff.

9. Tea tree essential oil

This is a go-to for acne spot treatment. It really does work wonders. It naturally heals skin infections relieves your skin from irritation. This essential oil can cleanse your scalp, clear clogged pores and control your oil-producing glands on your skin.

10. Aloe Vera

Not only does Aloe Vera save you on a hot day with its cooling properties it is a great staple for your beauty routine. It is a great base for face and body scrubs, it helps reduce acne, it moisturizes dry skin and reduces oil for oily skin. It’s a very gentle gel so it is ideal for sensitive skin. It works well as a light hair gel that also promotes healthy hair growth. This should also be your go-to item for your visits to the beach as it soothes sunburns and helps you get a smoother and even tan!