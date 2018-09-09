Top 10 Foods That Your Roommates Will Steal From You

Everyone does it, but it is still unbelievably annoying when you come home after 3 classes dreaming about some nice hot ramen or some chocolate and then realizing that your roommate stole and ate your food! So here is a list of 10 food items that are most likely to be stolen by your roommate!

1. Ramen

Delicious, hot ramen. Who wouldn’t want to steal this easy to cook hot meal?

2. Chocolate

In college, chocolate is gold. Everyone wants a little. Unless you are a heathen, who doesn’t like chocolate. First, it will be a few bites here and there but then it’ll be a whole slab GONE.

3. Milk/Soda

Everyone gets thirsty but not that many people want water. Or to pay for a non-water alternative.

4. Butter/cooking oils

Everyone needs it and always forgets it at the store. It’s not an item that one thinks of when grocery shopping, so people will steal it if they see it and you probably won’t even notice it.

5. Alcohol or other “fun” edible types

Need I say more?

6. Eggs

Not many people notice an egg missing in their carton. So the guilt factor is low. Also, everyone eats eggs. Whether its for breakfast or to add into their stolen ramen meal.

7. Cookies

Easy to steal and a great munchie snack. Who wouldn’t steal a cookie?

8. Condiments

No one notices a squirt or two missing, but when everyone uses your ketchup or mayo, that stuff runs out fast! Be cautious about having your condiments in shared spaces.

9. Bread

Hummmm. Bread. Who Doesn’t love bread? It is an easy meal. Ready at any time. And when no one is watching it is anybody’s for the taking.

10. Teabags/Coffee

It is the perfect way to start your day and wind it down. If you have it and your roomie doesn’t then trust me, they will sneak a tea bag or two for themselves.

Mehr GunawardenaCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Mehr Gunawardena is 23 years old, a recent graduate from Clark University, and, is currently residing in New York City. She is originally from Sri Lanka and initially moved to the United States for her higher education. Mehr Gunawardena is a writer that focuses on fiction and poetry, however, she also enjoys writing political pieces. She tries to embed political nuances and reflections in her fictional work, thus making her work allegories for the real world. She experiments with form and structure to make her writing accessible to all readers while keeping true to her voice that shines through her writing.
