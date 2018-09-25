The 4 Tips All Incoming Freshmen Should Know

The big move from high school comes quicker than you expect. Freshmen often don’t get much time to prepare for the new college life because it just hits you with a completely different way of living. Your classes, for example, are no longer all in the same building. The pressure is on to prove to yourself and others that you’re capable of handling all that this new adult life throws at you. This advice for incoming freshmen will set you up for good habits to apply to the rest of your college years.

If you go to a university where not many of your high school classmates are headed, this adds to the thrill of meeting new people. I chose not to stay on campus and just commute. However, these tips can be applied to most college freshmen. Take a look at this list of the best advice for incoming freshmen.

Connect with Classmates

Making connections with people in your classes gets easier as you take more classes in your major. You’ll start seeing more familiar faces. However, I recommend making the effort to get the contact information from at least one person sitting next to you. This could just be an email or phone number. It’s best to get this information during the first week of classes. You’ll thank yourself later when you’re sick or overslept through your alarm. You may forget their name a week later but that’s where having them as a contact comes in handy!

Get To Know Your Professors

Start getting acquainted with your professors. I’m not saying you have to become their new BFF and bring them gifts every class period. I’m saying it’s a good thing to take advantage of their office hours. You don’t have to be the most outgoing person to step foot in their office at least once. Professors typically say what their office hours are during “Syllabus Week”. Some make office visits required and others will make it extra credit. Even if it’s not required or for extra credit, meeting face-to-face can help clear up any questions or comments.

Attend Class

If you don’t read any other advice for incoming freshmen, read this. This advice for college freshmen may sound like common sense but don’t ignore it. Your schedule won’t always be perfect. Sometimes college students will skip class to study for another class. Unfortunately, this is the reality of college. Don’t get in the habit of missing out on a “lesser important” class to keep up with your other. Before you know it, midterms and finals roll around and you’re lost. You pay for your classes and books. You might as well make the effort to be physically present in class.

Stay Organized

If you weren’t a “planner person” in high school, you’re going to become one in college. Maybe you used your planner a lot in high school but think you don’t need one now. Rethink your old organizing skills and adjust them to your crazy college schedule. Personally, I find my phone reminders to be most helpful because I constantly see my responsibilities when I use my phone. However, you can’t go wrong with a planner. Also, writing things on a personal calendar in your dorm is a good way to keep track of events/projects. Make sure you keep up with your schedule, whatever your preferred method of staying on top of due dates is.