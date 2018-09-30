Sometimes when finding the right makeup to use, it can feel like you’re lost in a sea of alphabet creams. Chances are you’ve heard of BB, CC, and/or DD cream, but you might not know the difference between the three.
For starters, all of the creams are foundations and promise ample coverage. When it comes to comparing BB, CC, and DD creams, they all offer coverage plus something extra.
BB cream is coverage plus SPF, CC cream is coverage plus color correction, and DD cream is coverage plus anti-aging.
Below are some of the best brands for each kind of cream so you can find the perfect alphabet cream for you:
BB Creams:
IPKN
IPKN is a Korean beauty brand based in New York. Their BB cream has tons of SPF protection and guarantees amazing coverage.
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown’s BB Cream is formulated with antioxidants to fight toxins.
Tarte
Tarte makes a unique BB cream because it doesn’t come with a dewy finish so if you’re concerned with having oily skin, this is the perfect cream for you.
Garnier
Garnier’s BB Cream proves that drugstore makeup can be just as good as high-end options.
CC Creams:
Physician's Formula
Physician’s Cream makes a Super CC cream that incorporates elements of CC and DD creams.
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics makes CC cream in an assortment of shades.
Giorgio Armani
Armani makes CC cream with SPF protection that lasts all day.
COOLA
COOLA makes their products with a combination of organic ingredients.
DD Creams:
Derma Doctor
Derma Doctor’s DD cream combines all of the best elements of BB and CC creams.
Dr. Jart
Dr. Jart may market their product as a BB cream but it contains all of the dynamic benefits of DD creams.
Wardāh
This Indonesian company makes DD cream that’s heavy in Vitamin C.