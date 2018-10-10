The Met Gala formally called the Constitution of Gala also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. Every year, the Met Gala celebrates a special theme of that year’s Costume Institute exhibition, and the exhibition sets the tone for the formal dress of the night since guests are expected to choose their fashion to match the theme of the exhibit.

The 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination” theme spotlighted celebrities such as Rihanna, who dressed as a high fashion pope. But next year’s Met Gala is bound to deliver even more over-the-top fashion moments. Find out what the 2019 Met Gala theme, who are the hosts, and when is it.

Theme

According to Vogue, The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed its 2019 Costume Exhibition and Met Gala will be themed “Camp: Note on Fashion.” Not the camp with all the tents and sleeping bags, it will be the camp as in exaggerated fashion.

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, has framed the theme and exhibition around Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.'” As the New York Times reported, the 58-point treatise that defines camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” as Sontag wrote in Partisan Review, at a time when the boundary between elite art and mass culture was disintegrating.

Date

The 2019 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, kicking off the opening of the exhibit, which will run from Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, September 8.

The show will have about 175 pieces from men’s and women’s wear, to sculpture, paintings and drawings, according to Vogue.

Co-Chairs

The 2019 affair, to be underwritten by Gucci, will be chaired by pop star and actress-of-the-moment Lady Gaga, tennis star Serena Williams, and singer-songwriter Harry Styles, along with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and, as always, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Designers

the 2019 met gala, sponsored by Gucci, set to be the biggest gala…. jongin HAS to go. this is the type of apperances that jongin can get even bigger at and judging by the reaction at the Gucci show he'll be big at the Met Gala too — alex. (@teammaknaes) October 10, 2018

Presented designers for the 2019 Met Gala will include Cristóbal Balenciaga, Thom Browne, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Charles James, Christian Lacroix, Karl Lagerfeld, Prada, Versace and many more.

“Fashion is the most overt and enduring conduit of the camp aesthetic,” Costume Institute’s curator Andrew Bolton said. Bolton said the 2019 show would “advance creative and critical dialogue about the ongoing and ever-evolving impact of camp on fashion.”

“We are going through an extreme camp moment, and it felt very relevant to the cultural conversation to look at what is often dismissed as empty frivolity but can be actually a very sophisticated and powerful political tool, especially for marginalized cultures,” Bolton told the New York Times.