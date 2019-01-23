Celebrities tend to give their kids crazy names. Some of the craziest celebrity baby names have meaningful back stories, while some are just for fun. But there is no way around it some celebrity baby names are just flat out crazy.

Who would name their kid Rainbow, Apple, True, Dusty or Kulture besides a celebrity? Nobody!

Maybe you will find inspiration for your baby name list, or you will spend the time shocked at these unconventional and original names.

Click to check out the craziest, strangest and most unique celebrity baby names ever.

Apple – Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s oldest child is named Apple Blythe Alison Martin. Paltrow rarely posts snaps of her daughter, but the two are basically twins. Apple was born on May 14, 2004, in London.

Paltrow explained to Oprah the unusual first name: “It sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me – you know, apples are so sweet and they’re whole and it’s biblical – and I just thought it sounded so lovely and … clean! And I just thought, ‘Perfect!'”

Apple has a younger brother named Moses. He’s about two years younger than Apple. Paltrow and Martin were married when they had both kids, but are now divorced. The couple first met in October 2002 and married in December 2003. In March 2014, Paltrow announced her divorce and their “conscious uncoupling.”

Arpad & Aurelius – Elle Macpherson

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has given her children some oddball names. Her oldest son is named Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, but he goes by Flynn. His name is after his father, London-based French financier Arpad Busson. Flynn was born in February 1998.

Macpherson and Busson’s second son is named Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson. He was born in February 2003 in London.

Macpherson and Busson never married but they were together from 1996 until July 2005. They lived in London while they were together.

In the early ’00s, Macpherson told British magazine Hello! that she would like to have three or four children, so maybe she’ll have more kids soon.

Atticus & Indiana – Casey Affleck & Summer Phoenix

Actors Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have two sons together, Atticus and Indiana. The eldest, Indiana, was born in May 2004 and Atticus was born in January 2008. The couple was married when they had both kids, but have since split. The name Indiana means “Land of the Indians,” and Atticus is Latin for “From Attica.” Attica is the peninsula in Greece that includes the capital Athens.

Affleck and Phoenix met in the mid-1990s and got engaged in January 2004. They got married on June 3, 2006, in Savannah, Georgia. They privately separated in early 2015 and were officially divorced in August 2017.

Axl – Fergie & Josh Duhamel

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have one child together, Axl Jack Duhamel. Their son was born on August 29, 2013. The name Axl derives from the Hebrew name Absalon, and it means “Father of Peace.” The origin of the name is Scandinavian.

Fergie and Duhamel were married when Axl was born. The couple first met in September 2004 and got engaged three years later in December 2007. Their wedding was on January 10, 2009. The couple got married for eight years before announcing their divorce on September 14, 2017.

Avri, Exton & Indio – Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has three children, Avri Roel, Indio Falconer and Exton Elias.

His first son, Indio, is from his first marriage to Deborah Falconer. The couple got married in May 1992, and then a year later Indio was born. The couple eventually separated in 2011 because of Downey’s drug addictions, and they officially divorced in 2004.

He later married producer Susan Levin in August 2005. The couple has two children together. Their son Exton was born in February 2012 and daughter Avri in November 2014.

Downey’s son Indio has dealt with his own drug addiction. He was arrested in 2014 for cocaine but is now sober.

Bear Blaze – Kate Winslet

Actress Kate Winslet named her third child a very unusual name, Bear Blaze Winslet. The mother of three welcomed her first child with husband Ned RocknRoll in December 2013.

She explained his odd name to Ellen DeGeneres: “Bear’s second name is Blaze because my husband and I met in a house fire basically,” she recalled, referring to a fire that took place on Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island, Necker, in 2011.

As far as his first name goes, Winslet explained that the couple decided on the name before he was born. The name has a significant meaning to Winslet.

“A friend of mine when I was younger was nicknamed Bear and I just had always really loved it,” Winslet continued. “He was a great figure in my life and I just had always remembered him and that’s where it came from.”

Winslet two other children’s names are Mia Honey Threapleton and Joe Alfie Winslet Mendes.

Bear Blu – Alicia Silverstone & Christopher Jarecki

Actress Alicia Silverstone and musician Christopher Jarecki named their son Bear Blu.

“We had narrowed our list to five boy names, and then we couldn’t really decide,” Silverstone told Us Weekly. “[Jarecki] suggested Bear or Blu, and I loved them both.”

She also mentioned that her mother-in-law originally suggested the names.

Silverstone and Jarecki met in 1997 and dated for eight years before getting married in June 2005. The couple eventually separated in February 2018 and were officially divorced by November 2018.

Bear Grey – Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole

Singers Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole named their only child Bear Grey. They named him Bear because he would make bear noises when he was born.

“When he was born, one of the midwives said it, he had this thing where if they don’t have a good cry they get fluid in their lungs which is quite serious. He was going like, ‘Grrr, grrr,’ when he was sleeping. So I had like specialists running in and out of the hospital all day,” Payne told James Corden on The Late Late Show. “And in the end, the guy was just like, ‘I’m not being funny, there’s nothing wrong with him, he just liked to make a lot of noise.’ And that’s carried on ever since, so it just became Bear.”

Payne and Cole began dating in 2016. They welcomed their son Bear on March 22, 2017. About a year later in July 2018 the couple split.

Bingham, Ryder & Rani Rose – Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a mother to three children all with unique names.

Her first child, son Ryder Russell Robinson, was born on January 7, 2004. Hudson was married to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson at the time. Two years after Ryder was born they got a divorce.

Hudson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy welcomed their son Bingham Hawn Bellamy on July 9, 2011. The couple was engaged at the time but split in December 2014.

On April 6, 2018, Hudson announced that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa were expecting a child together. Their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, was born on October 2, 2018.

Birdie & Cricket – Busy Philipps

Actress Busy Philipps and screenwriter Marc Silverstein have two daughters together, and they have non-conventional names.

Their eldest daughter, Birdie Leigh Silverstein, was born on August 13, 2008, and their second daughter, Cricket Pearl Silverstein, was born July 2, 2013.

After Cricket was born Philipps told Today the story behind her daughters’ names.

“Since I grew up with a nickname — Busy being short for Elizabeth — when my husband and I started to have our babies, we decided that if [we] wanted to call out kids something, we would just name them that thing that we wanted to call them,” Philipps stated.

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi – Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have given their children meaningful and unique names. The couple’s eldest child is named Blue Ivy. Her first name was inspired by an excerpt from Rebecca Solnit’s 2005 novel A Field Guide to Getting Lost.

Blue’s second name Ivy is for the Roman numeral IV, which is four. Four is a significant number for her parents. They got married on April 4, 2008, Beyoncé’s birthday is September 4, Beyoncé has an album 4 and Jay-Z has an album 4:44.

Jay-Z told Rap Radar that they named their daughter Rumi after his and Beyoncé’s favorite poet, Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi. Sir’s name is more about male swagger. Rumi and Sir are twins.

Bluebell Madonna & Montague George – Geri Halliwell

Former Spice Girls member, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell has two kids with very unique names. Halliwell gave birth to her first child, Bluebell Madonna in May 2006. Other Spice Girls members, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton are her godmothers.

Halliwell said she was inspired by flowers during her pregnancy. “What really clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare – so it’s a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter,” the singer told Hello! magazine.

The middle name, Madonna, is inspired after the singer.

Halliwell’s son, Montague George Hector Horner, was born on January 21, 2017. His second name George is in honor of Halliwell’s late friend George Michael.

Briar Rose – Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen

Actors Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen gave their daughter a name you don’t hear often, Briar Rose. She was born on October 29, 2014.

Christensen explained the meaning behind his daughter’s name and shocking it’s about Disney.

“There’s a Disney reference there, I suppose,” The actor stated. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose.”

“We both love all things Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name,” the actor continued. “We have Disney songs playing around the house 24/7 right now.”

Bilson and Christensen began dating in 2008 and got engaged a year later. They called off their engagement at one point but then got back together a few months after. The couple officially parted ways in September 2017.

Bronx Mowgli & Jagger Snow – Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson‘s first son that she had with Pete Wentz is named Bronx Mowgli. Wentz said that his son’s first name was just a name they liked, but his middle name has meaning.

“The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over, so … it’s a cool name,” Wentz told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show. Wentz and Simpson have since split and they co-parent Bronx.

In 2015, Simpson gave birth to her second child with husband Evan Ross. They named her Jagger Snow. Supposedly the couple wanted a “fun” and “different” name for their daughter.

Buddy, Daisy, Petal, Poppy & River – Jamie Oliver

TV personality and chef Jamie Oliver has five kids with wife Juliette Norton. All of their children have very long and different names.

Their five children’s full names are Poppy Honey Rosie, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, Daisy Boo Pamela and River Rocker Blue Dallas.

Juliette told Gurgle magazine, “They all have more than one name because I couldn’t decide.”

The couple has been very sensitive about internet comments regarding their children’s names. If there are special meanings behind their kids’ names they have yet to talk about them.

Chicago, North & Saint – Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love to give their kids unique names and none of them have a middle name. Their eldest child is named North. The couple has never explicitly talked about the meaning behind North’s name but many assume it’s inspired by her last name West.

Kardashian named their second child Saint because his birth was a blessing after her rough pregnancy. Their third child is named Chicago after West’s home town.

Cosimo & Tuesday – Beck

Musician Beck and actress Marissa Ribisi have two children, Cosimo Henri and Tuesday.

Beck and Ribisi got married in April 2004 shortly before their first son Cosimo was born. Their daughter Tuesday was born in 2007.

Beck credits his children for the reason why he released “Wow” off of his album Colors.

“They were very emphatic for me to put that out,” he told Vanity Fair. “Usually my music is just in the background for them. But they made a point.”

The musician also credits his children for making him less jaded.

Deacon & Tennessee – Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon named her two sons non-traditional names. Her son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is named Deacon Reese, and her son with husband Jim Toth is named Tennessee James. Deacon was born 2003 and Tennessee was born in 2012.

Witherspoon hasn’t given the backstory to Tennessee’s unique name, but for huge Witherspoon fans, it might be obvious. The actress was raised in Nashville, Tennessee.

The name Deacon has a Greek origin and means messenger or servant.

Witherspoon has another child, daughter Ava, with Phillippe.

Denim & Diezel – Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton named her two sons, Denim and Diezel. She gave birth to her and musician Keri Lewis’ first son, Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, on April 21, 2001. In 2003 Braxton gave birth to their second son, Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis. During her second pregnancy, Braxton was confined to bed rest.

Diezel has been diagnosed with autism and Braxton is very involved in Autism Speaks. In 2016 Braxton declared that her son has been cured of autism. Braxton credits Diezel’s early diagnosis for what helped him overcome the developmental disorder.

Dusty Rose – Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5’s frontman, Adam Levine and model, Behati Prinsloo named their first daughter Dusty Rose. The Voice judge credits Ellen DeGeneres for thinking of his daughter’s name.

Levine told the story on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. He texted the comedian the name he and Prinsloo were considering naming their daughter and she hated it.

“She gave me like five names to think about: this, this, this, this, Dusty. So, you basically named my kid.” Levine continued, “I ran it by my wife and she’s like, ‘Mmm, I don’t like it.'”

But Levine brought the name up again and it grew on Prinsloo.

The couple has another daughter named Gio Grace.

Harlow & Sparrow – Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

Celebrity Nicole Richie and musician Joel Madden have two children together, Harlow Winter Kate Richie-Madden and Sparrow James Midnight Madden. Her daughter Harlow was born in 2008 and her son Sparrow was born a year later in 2009.

Richie’s fashion brand is called House of Harlow 1960 after her daughter. The couple has never given a backstory to their children’s unique names. The name Harlow has an English origin and means “army.”

The couple got married in December 2010 after being together for four years.

Egypt & Genesis – Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Musicians Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have two sons together, Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean.

Egypt was born in 2010 and Genesis was born four years later in 2014. After Egypt was born Keys told Complex the story behind his name and how she picked the name before she knew the gender.

“I took an important trip for myself to Egypt,” Alicia told Complex about her 2006 trip. “There were a lot of things that needed to change. I was not as experienced then, so I felt close to a breakdown. I went to Egypt, and I went alone. I sailed down the Nile and I saw the temples, the tombs, and the pyramids. it was powerful.”

When she became pregnant Swizz Beatz brought up naming their child Eygpt after her transformative trip.

Forest & Rainbow – Holly Madison

Former Playboy Bunny, Holly Madison has given her kids’ memorable names. She has two children with Pasquale Rotella, Rainbow Aurora and Forest Leonardo Antonio.

Madison shared with Mini magazine the story behind Rainbow Aurora’s name.

“A girl I went to school with was named Rainbow and I was always so jealous of that name,” Madison explained. “I picked Aurora because it’s my favorite Disney princess, but also because it is a word I heard a lot in Alaska where I grew up.”

Madison and Rotella welcomed their daughter Rainbow in March 2013. The couple then married a few months later in September at Disneyland. They later had their son Forest in August 2016. The couple announced their separation in September 2018.

Haven, Hayes & Honor – Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have three children together, Honor Marie, Haven Garner and Hayes Alba.

Alba has explained to Jimmy Fallon that she wanted her kids’ names to all be unique because her husband’s name is very different. She also wants all of her children to have names starting with the letter ‘H.’ The letter is random and was just based off their first child Honor’s name.

The couple came up with their second child Haven’s name because she was born still inside her amniotic sac.

“Cash said, ‘She was born in her safe haven.’ And so there we had it,” Alba explained.

Hopper – Robin Wright & Sean Penn

Actors Robin Wright and Sean Penn named their son Hopper Jack.

Hopper told Interview magazine that his dad was inspired by actor Dennis Hopper and idolized him, so he named his kid after him. Penn originally wanted to name his son Steak because he loved the food so much.

In June 2018, Hopper was arrested for drug possession. He was arrested at a traffic stop in Nebraska. His car was searched and State Patrol discovered marijuana, amphetamine pills and psychedelic mushrooms.

Hopper has a sister, Dylan Frances.

Kal-El – Nicolas Cage

Nicholas Cage and his third wife Alice Kim named their son Kal-El. Their son was named after Superman’s birth name which is Kal-El. Cage is supposedly a huge Superman fan, which is why he named his second son after the superhero.

At one point Cage was supposed to play the superhero on the big screen. In 1998 the franchise was supposed to be revived. This was post-Christopher Reeve franchise and pre-Henry Cavill movie. But Warner Brothers executives called off the reboot at the last second.

Who knows, maybe Cage can one day play Superman.

Kulture – Cardi B & Offset

Rappers Cardi B and Offset named their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Kulture’s name is definitely an ode to her father. Her first name is inspired by Offset’s rap group Migos’ albums Culture and Culture II. Her middle name, Kiari, is actually Offset’s legal name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Offset and Kulture also share the same initials.

Cardi said she had to give her daughter a unique name because she and Offset also have unique legal names. Cardi’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

Maddox, Knox, Pax, Shiloh & Zahara – Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are big fans on non-traditional names. All of their kids have unique names.

Jolie and Pitt adopted Zahara in July 2005. Before the couple adopted Zahara, Pitt announced that he would adopt Jolie’s other adopted child Maddox as well. Jolie than legally changed her last name to Jolie-Pitt so her children’s last name would reflect their father’s name too.

The couple gave birth to their first biological child in 2006. Their daughter Shiloh was born in Namibia. Shiloh’s first photos were sold to People and Hello! for $41. million and $3.5 million respectively. All of the money was donated to UNICEF.

In 2007 Jolie adopted son Pax from Vietnam. Vietnam doesn’t allow unmarried couples to co-adopt so Jolie adopted solo. She later petitioned the court to change his last name to Jolie-Pitt. Pitt later adopted Pax in 2008.

Jolie gave birth to biological twins, Knox and Vivienne, in July 2008. Their photos were sold for $14 million with all the proceeds going to their foundation.

Lazer & Lockett – Diplo

DJ Diplo has two sons with Kathryn Lockhart. His sons have unique names, Lockett and Lazer Lee Louis. Lockett was born in 2010 and Lazer was born in 2014.

Diplo has never shared the inspiration behind his kids’ unique names. But based on assumptions, Lockett sounds very similar to Kathryn’s last name Lockhart. While Lazer might be to honor Diplo’s music group Major Lazer.

Diplo and Lockhart were broken up when she gave birth to Lazer. The exes have shared custody over their sons. If his sons ever follow in their dad’s footsteps they won’t have to worry coming up with a stage name.

Maple – Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka have two daughters, Francesca Nora and Maple Sylvie. Francesca is a traditional name while Maple is the opposite.

Maple is obviously derived from the maple tree. Even though maple is a non-conventional name that is derived from a genderless tree, the name is typically given to girls and not boys.

After Maple’s name was announced many jokes were made about how her middle name should be “Syrup” or “Bacon.” The couple never revealed the inspiration behind Maple’s unique name.

Francesa was born in 2006 and Maple was born in 2012.

Mars, Puma & Seven – Erykah Badu

Singer Erykah Badu welcomed her first child, Seven Sirius Benjamin, with André 3000 in 1997. In 2004 she gave birth to her and rapper The D.O.C.’s daughter, Puma Sabti Curry. Badu gave birth to her third child, a girl named Mars Merkaba Thedford, with her boyfriend Jay Electronica.

Badu has been criticized for having three different baby daddies. But Badu is nothing but a great mother and even homeschooled her kids.

The story behind her children’s non-traditional names is unknown. But an educated guess would be that Badu is just an eccentric person who is going to give her kids eccentric names.

Moroccan & Monroe – Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Singer Mariah Carey and comedian Nick Cannon have fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan. Carey gave birth at 35 weeks pregnant via Cesarean section.

The couple gave their twins meaningful names. Their son Moroccan’s name was inspired by Cannon’s proposal. Cannon asked Carey to marry him in a Moroccan themed room, thus inspiring the name Moroccan. Their daughter Monroe is named after icon Marilyn Monroe.

Cannon and Carey were married on April 30, 2008. On their three year wedding anniversary, their twins were born. The couple separated in 2014 and were finally divorced in 2016.

Reign – Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick gave their third child an unconventional name, Reign Aston.

Kourtney has been a fan of the name Reign for some time.

She explained to People, “I’m never certain [with names] until they’re born…I actually had the name Reign] on our list with Mason. Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N.”

She said once she found out she was having a boy she changed the spelling to Reign and finally named her child Reign.

Kardashian and Disick have two other children together, Mason Dash and Penelope Scotland

Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson – Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman gave her third child a long and winding name filled with unique monikers. Her third child’s name is Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson but will be called Luna.

In the statement announcing Luna’s full name, it was announced that each name “has a special reason and meaning to her mother and father.”

What those special meanings are is unknown.

Luna’s dad is Arpad Busson. His children with Elle Mcpherson is also on this list. Thurman has two kids with Ethan Hawke, Maya and Levon.

Rumer, Scout & Tallulah – Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

Demi Moore has three daughters with her second husband Bruce Willis. Their daughters, Rumer Glenn, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle, all have very unique names.

Rumer is named after female British author Rumer Godden. Her most notable work is her novel Black Narcissus and Two Under the Indian Sun. The meaning behind Scout and Tallulah’s names are still unknown.

The three siblings are often the subject of intense paparazzi thanks to their famous parents. Rumer is the only one to follow her parents’ footsteps and become an actress and singer.

Sage Moonblood & Seargeoh – Sylvester Stallone

Actor Sylvester Stallone’s sons from his first marriage to Sasha Czack have interesting names. Their eldest was named Sage Moonblood and their youngest names Seargeoh.

The story behind both unique names is unknown. You think if you’re naming your kid Sage Moonblood there would be a story behind it, right? Seargeoh is just a different way to spell the traditional name, Sergio.

Unfortunately, Sage died in 2012 at the age of 36 from a heart attack. He was an actor and acted alongside his dad in Rocky V as Rocky Balboa Jr.

Satchel – Spike Lee

Director Spike Lee and his wife, attorney Tonya Lewis, named their daughter Satchel. She was born in 1994.

The name Satchel has an English origin and just means sack or bag. The name is typically masculine and uncommon, so for Spike and Tonya to name their daughter Satchel is very different.

Satchel is also a creative like her dad. She graduated from New York University’s Tish School and went on to be the creative director at DRøME, a queer feminist magazine.

The couple also has a son named Jackson, who was born in 1997.

Speck Wildhorse – John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp and third wife, model Elaine Irwin named their youngest son Speck Wildhorse.

In July 2017, Speck was arrested for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. The resisting law enforcement charge was later dropped and Speck was sentenced to 25 hours of community service and 194 days of unsupervised probation. His brother Hud was also arrested regarding the altercation.

This isn’t the first time the Mellencamp brothers has a run-in with the law. In 2015, Speck and Hud turned themselves and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge from July 2013. The brothers beat up a 19-year-old man who they believed hit Speck. The 19-year-old suffered facial fractures. Speck spent four days in jail and Hud posted bail.

Their half-sister Teddi Jo is on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Stormi – Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their firstborn Stormi.

Jenner explained that she came up with their daughter’s unique name.

“Travis thinks he thought of Stormi, but it was me,” Jenner told James Charles in one of his YouTube videos. “I remember the whole thing, but he swears he made her name up. I was just looking at nature names, like weather and like earth inspired.”

“Storm was on there, just Storm. I was kind of like ‘oh I want an -ie like me,’ so then I did Stormie with an -ie,” Jenner continued. “It was always Stormi with an -ie.”

But when the birth certificate office called her to make the name official she spelled the name Stormi.

Sunday Rose – Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Actress Nicole Kidman and country musician Keith Urban named their first child Sunday Rose.

Sunday was born in 2008 in Nashville. Kidman credits her dad for suggesting the unique name after Australian patron fo the arts Sunday Reed. Kidman and Urban ultimately chose the name because they love Sundays.

“That’s our favorite day because if you’re happy and you’ve got your family and the things around you, then Sunday’s a beautiful day,” Kidman told Oprah Winfrey. “So our baby’s called Sunday.”

Sunday’s middle name, Rose, is after Urban’s grandmother.

Nicole and two adopted children with her first husband Tom Cruise and another daughter, Faith Margaret, with Urban.

Suri – Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise

Actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise named their only daughter Suri.

Suri’s unique name is derived from the Persian meaning “red rose” and the is derivative of the Hebrew name Sarah, which means princess.

In 2012 Holmes and Cruise divorced and the root of their troubles was Scientology. Cruise is a Scientologist and started studying the religion in 2005 shortly after the couple began dating. They were even married in a Scientologist ceremony in 2006.

It’s believed that Holmes has full custody of Suri and was afraid Cruise and the church of Scientology would try to abduct her daughter. Cruise supposedly doesn’t see his daughter because she’s not a Scientologist.

Suri is regularly photographed by the paparazzi.

True – Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child, daughter True Thompson to the world in 2018.

True’s non-traditional first name is actually a family name. The name True is actually Kardashian’s maternal great-grandfather’s name. Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mom, said that her grandfather’s name was True Otis Houghton and her dad’s name was Robert True Houghton.

The name was originally suggested by Kardashian’s maternal grandmother MJ. The reality star also stated that she wanted her child to have the same initials mimicking her KK initials.