Who Was Jassy Correia? Full Story Of Late 23-Year-Old Mother

Jassy Correia, a 23-year-old mother of a two-year-old daughter, was found in the trunk of a car being driven by 32-year-old Providence resident Louis D. Coleman III. on Thursday, February 28.

According to police, Correria was last seen alive in Boston leaving the Venue nightclub around 12:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, February 24.

When leaving Venue nightclub, Correria — a 5′ 7″ tall woman who was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, a jean jacket, and hoop earrings — was seen with an individual later identified as Louis Coleman III. Coleman, who was not previously known to authorities, was eventually arrested by Delaware police.

In a statement given around 5 p.m. local time on February 28, authorities said that “Louis D. Coleman III has been located and placed under arrest in Delaware.”

A report from Delaware Online said that Coleman’s arrest was the result of a police chase on I-95 in Stanton, Delaware.

Additionally, police clarified that the “cause and manner of death” of Correia currently remain under investigation.

At this time, the investigation into Correia’s death is considered an active “multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional investigation”, said police.

Joaquin Correia — Jassy’s father — told NBC 10 Boston that “if I don’t see my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to live.”

At the time of this writing, police have yet to announce the official charges against Coleman.

As this investigation remains active, police have asked anyone with information about Correia or Coleman to please call District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

