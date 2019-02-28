Louis D. Coleman III: Photos, Full Story & Must-See Details

Louis D. Coleman III, the man suspected of kidnapping and killing Jassy Correia, has been captured by authorities. According to reports, Correia was found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car when he was stopped in Delaware.

According to police, Correia, a 23-year-old mother of a 2-year-old girl, was last seen leaving the Venue nightclub in Boston, Massachusettes, around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 24.

Correia — who was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall — was seen wearing hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit, and a jean jacket as she left the Venue nightclub with a man who was later identified as Louis Coleman III. According to police, Coleman not previously known to authorities.

Coleman, a 32-year-old resident of Providence, was taken into custody by Delaware police. According to Delaware Online, a police chase on Interstate 95 in Stanton, Delaware led to Coleman’s arrest.

Speaking to NBC 10 Boston, Correria’s father Joaquin said “if I don’t see my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to live.”

At this time, police have not disclosed what crimes Coleman has been officially charged with. However, because Coleman’s crimes were multi-jurisdictional, federal authorities could potentially bring about charges.

Correria is survived by her two-year-old daughter.

Authorities are still currently investigating this case, and thus have asked anyone with information about the case to please call District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

