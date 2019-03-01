Sophie Turner Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

Sophie Turner was plucked out obscurity when she was just a teenager to be cast on what became the most popular television show of all time, HBO’s Game Of Thrones. Playing Sansa Stark of House Stark, Turner has been paid quite well by HBO, as she is one of the show’s main characters.

Sophie Turner Net Worth 2019: $7 Million

While Sophie Turner does not make as much as the show’s five main cast members (who reportedly made $1 million per episode for the final season of GoT), her career as a prominent Game Of Thrones and X-Men character has earned her a reported net worth of $7 million.

Some of Turner’s Game of Thrones cast mates — Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey — made a reported $1 million per episode for the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, so Turner’s salary was likely slightly less.

Childhood & Early Life (1996-2010)

Sophie Turner was born on February 21, 1996, in Northampton, England.

When she was just two-years-old, Turner and her family moved to Chesterton, where she attended the independent Warwick Prep School.

In 2009, Turner was cast as Sansa Stark in HBO’s fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones when she was just 13-years-old.

The pilot and first season for Game Of Thrones, which would go on to arguably the biggest show in the history of television began shooting on October 24, 2009.

Game Of Thrones Career (2011-2018)

Game Of Thrones premiered on HBO with its pilot episode “Winter Is Coming” on Sunday, April 17, 2011.

In 2013, Turner made her film debut in the movie Another Me. She made her second film appearance in the 2015 film Barely Lethal. She also appeared in the straight-to-television film The Thirteenth Tale.

In 2014 she appeared in the music video for the Bastille single “Oblivion”.

In 2016, Turner nabbed her biggest movie role to date when she appeared as Jean Grey/Phoenix in the Fox film X-Men: Apocalypse.

Turner began dating The Jonas Brothers and DNCE lead singer Joe Jonas during November 2016. The two announced their engagement 11 months later in October of 2017.

In 2018, Turner appeared in three movies: Josie, Time Freak, and Alone.

Post-Game Of Thrones Career (2019-Present)

The premiere date for the final season of Game Of Thrones was confirmed to be Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Turner appeared in the music video for the new single from The Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” alongside of her husband Joe, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra.

In June of 2019, Turner will play the main antagonist of a film in the X-Men franchise when she portrays Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Turner’s current net worth.