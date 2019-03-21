The college admissions bribery scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues has everyone shook. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were the biggest names caught up in the scandal.

The kids who gained college admittance thanks to their parents’ bribes were not named in the lawsuit. Officials say that in most cases the children who were admitted thanks to the bribery scandal were unaware that was the reason for their admission. Based on the affidavit it’s pretty easy to figure out which kids knew about the cheating.

Some kids were CCed on emails regarding the cheating scam and some kids were straight up told the correct answers while taking the SAT or ACT, so they knew they were cheating.

So how have the kids involved in the bribery scandal responded to the news? The responses vary from remorse to indifference.

Olivia Jade

Olivia is the most prominent child wrapped up in this scheme. Her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli were indicted for paying $500,000 worth of bribed to the University of Southern California for her and her sister’s acceptance.

Olivia is a popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer boasting over 3 million followers across both platforms. She hasn’t broken her silence about the scandal yet, but she has dropped out of USC.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Olivia is upset with her parents. The source says that Olivia is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough,” the source went on. “Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes.”

“She feels they ruined everything,” the insider concluded.

Since the scandal, Sephora and TRESemme, her biggest partners, have dropped Olivia. It’s unknown how much Olivia knew about the cheating scandal. Olivia posed on a rowing machine for her fake student-athlete profiles, but it’s unknown if she knew what the photos were being used for. Olivia was also CCed on a few emails between her parents and Rick Singer, the man behind the cheating ring. The emails didn’t explicitly talk about the cheating.

Bella Rose

Isabella “Bella” Rose is the eldest daughter of Loughlin and Giannuli. Since the scandal, she made her Instagram private and dropped out of USC along with her sister Olivia.

An Entertainment Tonight source went on to say that Bella, who was a sophomore, “was far more invested in college [than Olivia] and would loved to have completed USC.”

The source also said that Bella is “suffering” from the “fallout” of the scandal. Bella also posed on rowing machines for her fake student-athlete profile but it’s unknown if she knew what the photos were being used for.

Malcolm “Billa” Abbott

The college admissions scandal is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The NY Post spoke with one wealthy failson beneficiary as he "popped out of the family’s Park Avenue building to smoke a giant blunt" (he makes sure to promote his mixtape) https://t.co/lSiFZG0CZh pic.twitter.com/13wPirezKe — Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 14, 2019

After the scandal broke, Malcolm Abbott, a rapper who goes by “Billa” spoke about his parents’ involvement in the scandal. His parents were accused of paying $125,000 to change his sister’s ACT and SAT scores.

Malcolm was caught by the New York Post smoking a blunt outside his parents Upper East Side apartment on Park Avenue.

“They’re blowing this whole thing out of proportion,” he told the Post. “I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man.”

Jack Buckingham

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXbPGUcFk1T/

Jack Buckingham’s mom, Jane, was indicted for paying $50,000 in bribes to have someone take the ACT for her son. Jack was unaware that his mom paid for someone to cheat for him.

The original cheating plan was Jane paid a proctor to change Jack’s answers after he turned in the test so he wouldn’t be privy to the cheating. But then he contracted Bronchitis and couldn’t travel to take the test. Jane then paid for someone to just take the test on his behalf and lied to her son and told him a practice ACT he was taking at home was the real test.

He is the only kid directly involved in the scam to released an apologetic statement.

“I have been advised not to speak on the matter at hand but what I will say is this,” he said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “I know there are millions of kids out there both wealthy and less fortunate who grind their ass off just to have a shot at the college of their dreams. I am upset that I was unknowingly involved in a large scheme that helps give kids who may not work as hard as others and advantage over those who truly deserve those spots.”

He continued, “For that I am sorry though I know my word does not mean much to many people at the moment. While the situation I am going through is not a pleasant one, I take comfort in the fact that this might help finally cut down on money and wealth being such a heavy factor in college admissions. Instead, I hope colleges may prioritize [looking at] an applicants’ character, intellect and other qualities over everything else.”

“It was probably not a smart idea to say anything but I needed to get that off my chest,” he concluded.

Lilia Buckingham

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs1j-ycg-Mm/

Lilia is Jane’s other child and Jack’s sister. She wasn’t involved in the scam. She is wildly popular on social media. After the news broke that he mom was invovled she set her Instagram to private.

She broke her silence and thanks her fans for their support.

hello beautiful people. thank u for your support. i love u all❤️ — lilia buckingham☆ (@BuckinghamLilia) March 13, 2019