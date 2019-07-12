Kim Kardashian is yet again under fire when she sought out to pursue her very own fashion line. Just after receiving a critical backlash on her former named ‘Kimino’ shapewear line earlier this month. This time, working in collaboration with German designer Carolina Lemke, Kim Kardashian has released two capsule collections of sunglasses. However, one of her designs, according to Diet Prada, Instagram account known for calling out knockoffs in the fashion industry, pointed out that a pair of sunglasses in Kardashian’s collab are awfully similar to a pair of Emilio Pucci shades that Kardashian was spotted wearing just last summer.

‘Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!’, commented Diet Prada.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzv1IUsARjM/

Diet Prada Calling Out Kim Kardashian Publicly

On Diet Prada’s Instagram account, a post displaying three side-by-side photos affirming its claim was publicized: a photo of the original Emilio Pucci shades, a photo of Kardashian wearing the original Pucci shades, and a photo of her own ‘new’ design. When compared even in detail, Kardashian’s product looks all the more like a ‘knockoff’. The sunglasses displayed seems to be the Chaotix sunnies from Kardashian’s collection with Lemke, which feature a shield design with a neon yellow rim. Pucci’s sunglasses are certainly similar, with a nearly-identical neon rim and all-glass shield frame shape design. Although Lemke’s website claims that the products were ‘designed by Kim Kardashian-West’, fans are rather quick to judge against Kim Kardashian after her former misbehavior for cultural appropriation.

To even add more drama than it already is, Laudomia Pucci, Emilio’s daughter and deputy chairman of the brand, @laudomia.pucci, made a low-key comment on Diet Prada’s post-a blue heart, presumably to represent love and loyalty to Diet Prada and its claim. Since then, Kardashian has yet to respond to accusations surrounding her sunglasses.

This just might be a wake-up call for Kim Kardashian’s fashion adventures for the time being.