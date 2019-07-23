Top 10 Tips to Prepare for Your Freshman Year of College

The transition from high school to college can be a difficult one, that may have a few bumps in the road. There are many changes going on and new events happening that may be overwhelming. As summer winds down and you may be entering your first semester of college, we have the top 10 tips to help navigate this next chapter of your life.

Save as much money as possible

The number 1 tip before you head off to college is to save your money! Although you will be living in a dorm with a meal plan that’s included in your tuition, you still will have expenses to pay. Start saving your summer job money now to help suppress costs for going out to eat with friends, Uber rides, dorm groceries, or weekend trips to the mall.

You may not have an income throughout the semester unless you can get an on-campus job or work-study. It is vital to give yourself a budget so you don’t spend all your money at once. Managing your money is an important skill to establish before going to college, be sure to check your bank account often so you don’t overdraw.

Put yourself out there while being yourself

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there when making new friends. Everyone is in the same boat as you as a college freshman, trying to make friends as well. Remember to stay true to yourself and be who you are, don’t pretend to be someone else as you may attract the wrong kind of people for you.

Network yourself

While the first year of college is not the most critical to helping you find a job for the future, it is important to begin networking yourself. Start building relationships with Professors, whether it be just one or everyone you have. This can help you when you need a letter of recommendation for job applications, or grad school apps.

If you get involved in a certain office on campus for a work-study job or club, find a superior to get to know and maintain a good relationship throughout your college career. This will help build for future connections that are needed to succeed for a job in post-grad life. Be sure to create a LinkedIn account to hold onto those connections.

Get organized

Staying organized is the key to success in college. Build on your organization skills now to help you triumph in your first semester of college and beyond.

Purchase a planner to help write down important assignments as well as your weekly schedule. You can also keep a whiteboard hanging above your desk to jot down reminders throughout the week. If you prefer staying organized digitally, download an app such as Google Calendar, that will hold all the important information needed.

Be involved

Don’t be scared to try new things, joining a club that interests you or rushing a sorority is a great way to make new friends while doing something you love. Universities have several clubs that have numerous range of possibilities. Getting involved as early as possible in your college career can help establish important relationships and add experience to your resume.

Work on time management skills

Despite the freedom of creating your own schedule in college, it is essential to build efficient time management skills. Before you head off for your first semester, be sure to work on this skill to turn it into a habit. Most professors do not accept tardiness, prioritizing your time is an imperative skill to maintain for college.

Writing down your schedule in a planner, calendar, phone or whiteboard is a great tip to staying on time.

Learn to do laundry

If you’re unfamiliar with the world of laundry and your parents do it for you, learn how to do it now. You do not want to get to college without knowing how to work a washer and drier or what detergent to use. Most schools have laundry facilities in your dorm, make it a habit to go often so you don’t have to carry a ton of laundry home on holidays or weekend visits.

Stay focused, be ready to work hard

Remember that you did not come to college to party and do whatever you want. Your main focus should be on your classes and studying to maintain good grades. Socializing comes after your schoolwork. If you are distracted easily, doing schoolwork outside of your dorm is a good idea to staying determined.

Partying and socializing are huge distractions, especially for freshman year. Don’t forget why you came to college, to get a degree and not to waste the money that’s being spent on your education.

Find out what you can/can’t bring into your dorm

Most colleges make it mandatory for you to live on campus freshman year. They may have a list of items you can and cannot bring to the dormitories as well as recommended items. Be sure to read the list over thoroughly before you head off to shop for your dorm essentials.

You can check out our list for Fall Dorm Essentials here.

Research your courses beforehand

Check out your school’s website for a description of the classes you are registered for. That way you can prepare yourself for what you are going to take. Read online reviews of Professors/Classes to see if it interests you or if you need to switch out of it (usually this must be done the first week of classes).

Be sure to look over all the textbook materials you may need for your classes. Most textbooks you should rent only as you will most likely not need it after you finish the course. This can be a costly expense, research different textbook rental websites like Chegg and Amazon before ordering from your school’s bookstore. Wait to order the books until the first week of classes, as some Professors recommend you only get certain books even if more are listed on the Syllabus. This will save you more money.

College is a wonderful experience full of opportunities to help you succeed in the future and strengthen your personal growth. Enjoy the unfamiliar feelings of it all and take it in as it goes by fast. Remember that all college freshman are in the same position as you, so just take a deep breath and live in the moment. Make the most out of every experience as the next four years will fly by.