Teen Choice Awards 2019: Date, Start Time & TV Channel

The annual Teen Choice Awards will be airing on August 11, 2019. The summer event celebrates movies, television, sports, digital, and more. Your favorite celebs, performers and fashion icons will be hoping to bring home a Teen Choice surfboard at the end of the big night.

Already the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame is nominated for the most awards, with a whopping nine nominations in just four categories, including Best Action Movie. Along with being honored with the inaugural Icon Award, Taylor Swift is nominated in seven other categories. Riverdale has seven nominations, including Choice Drama TV Show, a category its won for the past two years. The Jonas Brothers are being honored with the Decade Award.

Riverdale and The Greatest Showman won big at last year’s event, taking home an impressive nine and five awards, respectively.

OneRepublic and Bazzi are among the multiple performers for this year’s show. Jordan McGraw, who will be opening for the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins Tour, is performing with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. Last year’s performers included Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, and Khalid.

Katy Keene and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will be hosting the show, along with YouTuber David Dobrik.

Read on to find out when and how to watch the biggest event of the summer.

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Date

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Start Time

Teen Choice Awards 2019 TV Channel

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Location

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Hosts

The Teen Choice Awards 2019 Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Hermosa Beach, California

Hosts: Lucy Hale & David Dobrik