Emmys 2019: All You Need to Know About The Awards

Brace yourselves, it’s Emmys season and we are just about ready to watch the annual award show. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 at 8:00 P.M. EST on Fox network.

The 2019 Emmys will honor the best of the best in the primetime television industry from June 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019. Be sure to tune in to watch your favorite A-listers walk the red carpet so you don’t miss out on any behind the scene action.

We have all the information you need to know before you gear up to watch the ceremony.

There will be no host

Where will your favorite television star sit on #Emmys night? pic.twitter.com/KyqKAvHxC1 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 19, 2019

Similar to 1975, 1998, and 2003 ceremonies, there is nobody hosting the awards. During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier explained he would rather “honor those shows” that are nominated than spend “15, 20 minutes” with a “host and an opening number.”

It will be broadcasted from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

The show will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California as it has been for the past several years.

It will feature numerous well-known presenters

Just a few more days until the 71st #Emmys! Let’s see who else will be presenting on television’s biggest night! Watch the Emmys LIVE on @foxtv, Sunday September, 22 at 8pm ET/5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/3sYrAtQhLz — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 17, 2019

According to the Emmys website, presenters include stars like Michael Douglas, Zendaya, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Ben Stiller, Viola Davis, Stephen Colbert, Bill Hadar, The Game of Thrones cast, Taraji P. Henson, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Sam Richardson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Billy Porter, Lilly Singh, and Naomi Watts.

It will feature 27 categories

With some of the most competitive nominees in every category, there are 27 categories being featured for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. Including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, Comedy Series and Limited Series or Movie.

Nominations

This year’s award nominations have already made Emmys history with Game of Thrones establishing a new record of a total of 32 nods in both the Creative Arts Awards and Primetime Awards having the most Emmy nominations received in the same year by any comedy or drama series.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel trails right behind Game of Thrones with an impressive 20 nominations. Barry and Fosse/Verdon tie with the third most nominations at 17 nods apiece.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.

HBO breaks records with most network nominations

HBO takes the crown with the most nominations at 47. Netflix falls second with 30 nods for its network, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 18 and NBC with 15 nominations. The network, Pop TV also received its first Emmy nomination with its show Schitt’s Creek.

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy vote for the winners

According to the Emmys website, the academy is composed of over 24,000 members that consist of “voting members within 29 peer groups, each representing specific television industry professions”. At the final voting process, eligible members cast online votes for their favorite nominees by the August 29 deadline.

Be sure to check back on Sunday, September 22 for the complete list of winners!