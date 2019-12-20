Five Premium Trades In Recent MLB History

Major League Baseball is no stronger to blockbuster deals with every season offering a series of stunning trades as the world’s greatest pitchers, catchers and batters make moves between franchises.

Trevor Bauer and the three-way trade

Pulling off the perfect trade sometimes involves a third team and there has been none better in 2019 than the three-way involving the Indians, Padres, and Reds. Pitcher Trevor Bauer was the catalyst for the deal as he ended a six-year stint with Cleveland Indians to join the Cincinnati Reds. The deal saw the Indians bring in Logan Allen, Franmil Reyes and Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres and Scott Moss from Cincinnati, while the Padres acquired talented young prospect Taylor Trannel.

It remains to be seen whether the six-player shuffle will pay dividends for all parties, but 24-year-old Reyes is showing the maturity that could make him a mainstay in the Indians outfield in the long term. Bauer has also performed well and has led the standing by batters hit by pitch this year. He was also fourth in walks (82).

Mets trade multiples to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners were fresh from an 89-win season in late 2018 when Jerry Dipoto targeted a roster overhaul intent on competing with MLB powerhouses such as the Boston Red Sox. Those ambitions were mirrored at the New York Mets where Brodie Van Wagenen was also eager to improve after a lackluster 77-win campaign.

A deal that eventually saw seven players switch sides was prompted by the fallout surrounding Seattle’s Robinson Cano who was owed a sizeable $120m and had recently been suspended for 80 games for substance abuse. Dipoto decided to trade Cano and the in-form Edwin Diaz, fresh from a 57-save season, for the talented Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic, who went on to make an immediate impact, and three more players, Anthony Swarzak, Jay Bruce and Gerson Bautista.

Prince Fielder and Ian Kinsler swap places

When Rangers received the in-form Prince Fielder from the Tigers in a trade seeing Ian Kinsler go the other way, the next 12 months did not quite go how they expected. Fielder was in his prime at the age of 29 and had been sidelined for just a single game in the previous five years. During that time he came with an impressive 55 home runs and figures of .295/.387/.491.

Fielder went on to compete in MLB for one more season when a series of chronic neck injuries brought an end to his career at the age of 32. In contrast, Kinsler hit the ground running and became an All-Star after one season with Detroit and served up headline numbers for three years straight with 39 steals and 56 home runs backed up by a stellar .286/.332/.443 record.

Dodgers unload star players but Bryce gets away

You don’t have to go back far for truly stunning off-season MLB trades. In late 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to switch things up by getting rid of several star players as they targeted the high profile free agent Bryce Harper and other prospects.

The trade eventually saw Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, and Kyler Farmer move to the Cincinnati Reds who received a $7m sum and sent Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray heading in the other direction. The Dodger’s desire for Harper never came to fruition as the 27-year-old right fielder joined the Philadelphia Phillies after signing a 13-year, $330m contract, which is the richest ever in US Sport.

Rumor – Matthew Boyd to Los Angeles Angels

Moving from historical deals to current rumors. The Angels are reportedly interested in closing a deal for Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd who enjoyed a breakout season last year with 39 homes in just over 185 innings and a 4.56 ERA. The 28-year-old is believed to be happy in Detroit and still has several years of team control left, while general manager Al Avila would only consider a trade for a ready-made star or a genuine prospect.

Avilla said in December: “If a team is interested in Matt Boyd, and obviously there’s teams that will [be], is it going to make the Detroit Tigers better?”

American reporter Jon Morosi believes Angels are ready to step up their interest in Boyd, but he noted that a deal was still a long way from being concluded. However, Los Angeles does want to address the rotation in the offseason though so expect some activity and a potential premium trade in the coming weeks.