Tom Holland is best known for playing Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movies Captain America: Civil War, SpiderMan: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. The English actor and dancer started developing his creative side at a hip hop class in Wimbledon. He was first noticed by choreographer Lynne Page at a performance he pt on with his dance school at the Richmond Dance Festival. After a series of auditions and training, he landed his role in the musical Billy Elliot and started his career in theatre. He played the lead role in the musical which took place in the West End Theatre, London. After all the attention he gained he soon began his career in cinema, appearing in movies such as The Lost City of Z, The Impossible, and eventually his most known role as Spiderman. Throughout his rise to fame, Tom has become a known face and gained a great fan following. Through his relatable sense of humor and adorable accidental spoiler slips Tom’s won all hearts including those below!

Check out Tom’s full dating history below.

Elle Loherington: 2015

It’s rumored that Tom and Elle were dating while Tom was staring in the musical Billie Elliot. She was rumored to be his first girlfriend and appeared in many photographs with him during this period. Rumors claim the end to their relationship to be anything from long distance to the fast rise of Tom’s fame, but their relationship seemed to be very off and on and did not last very long.

Zendaya: 2016-17

Zendaya, the Shake it Up Disney star, and Tom met while working on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming together. During filming the rumors of them dating began to spread seeing their great chemistry together. The two always claimed to be great friends and eventually Tom began being linked with others.

Ella Purnell: 2017

Ella Purnell, the star of movies such as Kick-Ass 2 and Miss Peregrine’s home for Peculiar Children, and Tom were said to be dating during 2017. The rumors grew after the two were seen particularly close together though-out the BAFTAs, the after party, and Tom invited Ella back to his room at London’s Dorchester hotel to continue the celebration.

Zendaya: 2018-Now

After working together again in the sequel to the Spiderman movie, the two seemed to have found the same chemistry again and began dating again. A few Instagram and Twitter comments back and forth have further solidified the rumors, and the two have also gone on vacation together. Though the two deny the relationship, and claim they had no idea they were “dating”, they both have been known to keep their relationships private: Zendaya’s last relationship was a four year secret!