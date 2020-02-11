Spring is closing in, so what better way to celebrate than to treat yourself to new spring-inspired polishes? Put away your dark winter polishes and embrace the warm weather with pops of colors.

We’ve rounded up 8 of the best spring nail colors, ranging from neon hues, fiery oranges to baby blue tones that will have all your best friends asking, “What polish is that?”

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer In Bonheur

You don’t have to wait for summer to rock neon hues. This show-stopping pink will add a fun, girly touch to your spring ‘fits.

$28.00 Dior.com

Le Vernis in 590 Verde Pastello

This creamy turquoise is the perfect transitional polish from those moody winter shades.

$28.00 Chanel.com

Base Coat Nail Polish In Leo

Whip out this bold-Popsicle yellow polish on sunny spring days.

$18.00 Nordstrom.com

Zoya Naile Lacquer in Genesis

Freshen up any of your looks with this classic white nail color.

$9.00 Ulta.com

Givenchy Nail Polish in Mandarine Bolero 10

This vibrant orange-y red toned polish will get the summer vibes started early.

$24.00 net-a-porter.com

NCLA Nail Polish in Not So Sweet

Usher in the warm weather with a pastel pink hued polish. This color is perfect for Easter and any other day too.

$16.00 Amazon.com

Pacifica 7-Free Nail Polish Collection in Pale Blue Eyes

You can never go wrong with a creamy pastel blue polish. This spring color will make your nails look cute AF.

$9.00 Amazon.com

Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Color in Persis-tint

Make a statement with this holographic polish. The metallic purple and blue swirl will add the perfect shine on your spring days.

$5.99 ulta.com