The Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Volume 2 Palette Is Stunning

This is not a drill, y’all! Jaclyn Hill has collaborated with Morphe again to create a second gorgeous eyeshadow palette, which she describes as “the big sister to my original palette.”This exciting partnership comes 2 years after dropping her first best selling Morphe collab.

Sadly, before she could announce the exciting collab on 11th February, someone leaked images of her palette online. Jaclyn took to her Instagram stories to address the setback “There are photos of a palette floating around the Internet right now that somebody has leaked and people are wondering if it’s real, if it’s fake, if it’s my future collaboration, and sadly yes it is.” she said.

Having my palette leaked & that moment taken from me really sucks. BUT I’m going to embrace this palette that I worked so hard on! I hope you love it as much as I do!!❤️🧡💜💛 pic.twitter.com/QEJH6xVQDw — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) February 8, 2020

Jaclyn’s new palette has a slew of vibrant shades you can play with – statement pinks and bright yellows, as well as neutral shades for everyday makeup lovers. The Volume 2 palette will include 35 of the same matte, satin and shimmer formulas, but it will also feature brand-new pressed glitters.

When @Jaclynhill goes bold, she goes all the way. ❤️🧡💜💛 Just like her brand-new @JaclynHill Palette Volume II. She’s created 35 vivid shades to help you live your best life, 24/7. These bossy brights won’t back down. So, are you ready for the ultimate glow-up? pic.twitter.com/G0nGbUsJB5 — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) February 8, 2020

The beauty YouTuber announced some of the shade names from her palette which seem to be inspired by last year’s lipstick drama, with shade names like ‘Positivi-Tea’, ‘Thick Skin’, ‘Stay True’ and ‘Not My Journey’. “This palette is embracing the past, owning the present and dominating the future,” Jaclyn said in her announcement.

Also included with her amazing Volume 2 palette are 15 makeup brushes. The Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II will be available in Morphe stores and online on Morphe.com. It is slated to drop on February 13th priced at $39 while the brush set is $99 and individual brushes range from $4 to $24.