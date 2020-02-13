Besides the floral dresses, bright nail colors, and warmer weather, one of the many things we love about spring is the new pretty hair color trends. From bubblegum pink hair, buttery blonde to copper-red – these are the best new hair dyes for when you want to ditch your winter color and go for something completely fresh.

Here are 8 drool-worthy hair colors that will have you calling your colorist ASAP!

Hair Color Trend #1: Mint Green

Pastel mint green hair for spring? Yes, please! this stunning mint-hue looks great on short, wavy hair and also works well with long layered hair.

Hair Color Trend #2: Lucy Boynton’s Baby Blonde

If you have golden-blonde-hair-fatigue, opt for a refreshing baby blonde color. This dreamy hue will make your eyes, and spring makeup pop.

Hair Color Trend #3: Rich Brown with Blonde Highlights

If you have naturally brown hair, try adding some golden highlights to achieve the best chocolate- blonde style.

Hair Color Trend #4: Dark Roots

Dark roots transitioning seamlessly into blonde hair looks ultra laid back and cool, especially when it’s styled into beach waves. This dark-to-blonde style will also give your hair plenty of dimension.

Hair Color Trend #5: Madelaine Petsch’s Coppery Red

As the weather warms up for spring, why not warm up your hair as well with this beautiful, vibrant, copper hue? This shade is stunningly rich and will help you make a statement.

Hair Color Trend #6: Hailey Baldwin’s Buttery Blonde

Buttery vanilla hues are currently trendy. This chic colour will make you look super-sleek, and even brighten up your complexion.

Hair Color Trend #7: Bubblegum Pink

This bubblegum pink hair is the perfect shade for spring, and will look exceptionally good with your colourful flowy dresses.

Hair Color Trend #8: Emily Ratajkowski’s Classic Brown

Not into the whole “crazy” hair trend? Go for classic brown hair like Emily. Some people may think that dark hair isn’t meant for spring, but brunettes are having a moment too. If you go ultra dark, ask your stylist to add color enhancing gloss to prevent your hair from looking dull.