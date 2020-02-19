The 5 Fashionable High-Waisted Jeans Every Girl Needs

NGL, I have no idea how some girls can wear jeans that aren’t high-waisted. If you hate low rise jeans (like me) and you are a proud member of the #HighWaistedJeansSquad then you know that once you start wearing high-waisted jeans there’s no going back to regular jeans. (Who’s ready to start a petition to make all jeans high-waisted?)

High-waisted jeans are truly a wardrobe staple – they’re easy to dress up and down, and there’s always a new way to wear them. So, if you’re ready to splurge on new jeans, we’ve put together a list of stylish and versatile jeans that all under $100!

CRVY High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Skinny high-waisted jeans are always a good idea, especially when they’re worn with knee-high boots. These fashion-forward jeans are available in a variety of inclusive sizes – ranging from size 24-35. They also arrive in different washes including light, dark and black.

$78.00 Freepeople.com

We the Free CRVY Super High-Rise Lace-Up Flare Jean

Accentuate your best ass-sets in these incredibly sexy high-waisted flared jeans. This pair comes in snow white, black, and light blue washes. Just picture how killer these would look paired with boots and a leather jacket – ugh!

Freepeople.com $98.00

BDG High-Rise Contrast Stitch Skate Jeans

Look like the coolest skater girl in these badass high-waisted skate jeans. It has over 60 reviews, a 4.6-star rating out of 5, and is available in sizes 24-34. And for $69? this is definitely worth the purchase!

urbanoutfitters.com $69.00

We the Free Raw High-Rise Jegging

How chic are these white jeggings!? They’re the perfect jeans to wear in the summer! This high-waisted pair has some really good reviews, and according to customers, they’re very soft and comfortable to wear.

Freethepeople.com $78.00

BDG Hadley High-Rise Wide Leg Jean

If you’re bored of your ordinary blue jeans, opt for this incredibly cool and laid-back pair of wide-leg jeans. The white and blue ombre effect makes them such a statement maker. At under $100 the price point is pretty good.

Urbanoutffiters.com $79.00