The 6 Outfit Essentials For Spring Break 2020

Spring break is just around the corner and I’m sure you’re super pumped to finally relax and have fun with your friends. Whether you’re traveling to somewhere tropical with your squad, exploring your city or going on a road trip – you will need Instagram-worthy outfits for the relaxing week ahead.

Between rainbow-colored slip-ons and rose gold shades, we’re certain that you’ll find the right outfit essentials to create the spring break outfit of your dreams.

Vegan Leather Backpack

Opt for a fun mustard coloured backpack to house your spring break essentials. You can pair this cute mini backpack with distressed denim shorts and a white tee for super chill vacay vibes.

Sidewalk Stunner Mustard Yellow Vegan Leather Backpack $39

White Off-The-Shoulder Cape Sleeve Romper

This simple white romper is so versatile. Consider adding cowboy boots to your spring break look.

Hold The Applause White Off-The-Shoulder Cape Sleeve Romper $59

Rose Gold Sunglasses

These rose gold glasses are going to look hella good on your spray tan.

Higher Level Rose Gold Sunglasses $13

Graphic Boyfriend Tee

When it comes to spring break t-shirts, the more colors and graphics, the merrier. You can either dress it up with a flowy skirt or dress it down with denim shorts.

Palm Springs Tour Light Blue Graphic Boyfriend Tee $60

Rainbow Slip-ons

You’ll be wearing these crazy-comfortable slip-ons all spring break. The rainbow shade makes for a fun spring-ready alternative to black and grey styles.

CHECKERBOARD SLIP-ON $50.00

Hologram Bucket Hat

Have maximum fun in the sun with the IT hat – the bucket hat.

Hologram Climbing Bucket Hat $14.99