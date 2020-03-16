5 Shoe Trends That Are Perfect For Summer 2020

Step up your shoe game for Summer 2020 with these trendy styles! From mules, to cool white sneakers.
Carina Canvas Wedge Espadrilles $50.00
Nothing screams summer like canvas espadrilles, and having them come in a sunshine-hue will make them the perfect statement shoes to wear with a flowy, maxi dress.
Laken Knotted Slide Sandals $32.13
Cute bows on stripped slides gives off major nautical vibes. These are great for a seaside vacation or for running errands.
Flared Mules $135.00
Mules are super trendy at the moment. These flared heels are versatile and will work with any of your summer outfits.
Slide Sandals In Metallic Raffia $27.99
The raffia materials makes these sandals look super beachy. These will look so good with all your demin cut-offs and dresses.
Espar Leather Sneaker $120.00
White crisp sneakers are a summer staple. Classic white sneakers will go easily with any summer ensemble.