5 Shoe Trends That Are Perfect For Summer 2020

Step up your shoe game for Summer 2020 with these trendy styles! From mules, to cool white sneakers.

Nothing screams summer like canvas espadrilles, and having them come in a sunshine-hue will make them the perfect statement shoes to wear with a flowy, maxi dress.

Cute bows on stripped slides gives off major nautical vibes. These are great for a seaside vacation or for running errands.

Mules are super trendy at the moment. These flared heels are versatile and will work with any of your summer outfits.

The raffia materials makes these sandals look super beachy. These will look so good with all your demin cut-offs and dresses.

White crisp sneakers are a summer staple. Classic white sneakers will go easily with any summer ensemble.