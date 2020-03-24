Rihanna’s Foundation Donated $5 Million to Fight COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on communities across the world, Rihanna is doing her part to work, work, work, work, work, work to fight against the coronavirus epidemic by going through her Clara Lionel Foundation to donate a whopping $5 million to COVID-19 efforts across the globe. (Now this is the positive and wholesome content we all need to hear during these hard times.)

In a recent press release, the Clara Lionel Foundation said it will be supporting, “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response, especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities.” CLF’s donations will benefit on-the-ground partners such as Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the International Rescue Committee.

Among other initiatives, the foundation’s funds will be used to support local food banks and at-risk communities in the U.S, as well as help for medical care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities, and providing protective equipment for frontline health workers. Additionally, it also plans to “help establish and maintain intensive care units, and accelerate the development of vaccines and other therapies.”

The Foundation was started by our Fenty Beauty Queen, Rihanna, in 2012 — in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite (It is also the reason why Riri hosts her annual ‘Diamond Ball’). The non-profit organization typically funds groundbreaking education and response programs across the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa, but now its resources will help combat COVID-19 across the world.

“Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it FAST. The time to act is now,” reads CLF’s statement.

You can donate to the Clara Lionel Foundation here.