They may not be going to Hollywood, but they’re coming back to your TV screens on April 26.

American Idol is set to finish airing this season remotely. The OG competition for America’s next music star had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution? The ABC show will begin to film at home à la Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest, mentor Bobby Bones and all 20 of the remaining contestants will film (and perform!) from home. Viewers will still be able to vote from their houses and choose a winner, as always.

“How will @AmericanIdol continue? I’ll be judging from California ☀️ @LionelRichie from LA 👋 @LukeBryan& @mrBobbyBones in Nashville.🤠 @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali!🌴 Contestants perform at their house!🎤 America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER,” Perry announced on her Instagram.

American Idol: This Is Me has been filling the hole the production shutdown caused. After the top 20 contestants were announced on April 5, the network put together This Is Me, a collection of unseen footage and performances, as well as looks inside the lives of the remaining contestants.

Saturday Night Live, another popular entertainment show, also resumed production remotely on NBC. SNL aired its first at-home episode on April 11.