Looks like it’s gearing up to be a cruel summer; Taylor Swift has postponed her remaining 2020 concert dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer was scheduled to perform Lover Fest West, appropriately named for her 2019 album Lover, at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on July 25 and July 26. Lover Fest East was set to take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 31 and Aug. 1. Both festivals have been postponed to 2021. Refunds for U.S. shows will be available on May 1.

Summer 2020 was set to be chock-full of performances by the Grammy Award winner. Swift had 10 European festivals booked, including a U.K. festival that has also been postponed to 2021. Brazil shows have similarly been canceled until 2021, with exact dates yet to be announced.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift said. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now, what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” an official statement said.

“Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already canceled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year. The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.”

The statement also says that tickets for U.S. and Brazil shows will transfer to new show dates if ticket holders don’t want to refund them. For refunds, keep an eye out for an email from Ticketmaster.

“Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future,” the statement concludes.

Swift has generously been helping out her fans during this time by surprising a few of them with $3,000 to help with their expenses.

Holly Turner, one of the lucky Swifties, said, “I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May if it weren’t for this. I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful.”

Swift is still set to perform in the televised benefit concert, One World: Together at Home special on April 18.