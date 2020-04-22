First, I want to start by saying that quarantine isn’t a productivity contest. If you’re not doing something productive every second of every day during this time, you’re completely fine. You’re more than fine. This is a confusing time for everyone and you don’t have to feel like you have to be a productive machine. You should be relaxing. I’m just the type of person who can’t do anything for long periods. It makes me feel unmotivated, and I feel like I have to be doing something. This is a time where we’re stuck in our homes so here are some things that you can do to be productive during it:

Find motivation

You can find this in any way you can and/or work for you. Go on Pinterest and save inspirational quotes to your board. Watch your favorite Youtubers. My favorite ones right now are Brooke Miccio, Danielle Carolan, and Michelle Reed (just to name a few) who have been doing daily vlogs in quarantine. I feel like these three do a great job of showing a balance between productivity and relaxation.

Make a vision board

Going off motivation, a vision board is a great way to set your goals. This is an opportunity for you to reestablish structure in your life as a way of addressing that your routine isn’t what it used to be. Find images of motivational phrases and places you want to travel off the internet, old magazines you have, etc, and paste them to a board or canvas. Put the board in a place that you can see daily so it can remind you to keep track of your goals and serve as a reminder of what you wish to achieve.

Exercise

Exercise is one of my favorite things to do when I’m bored because I’m able to release energy. You can do at-home workouts without even having equipment. There are numerous workout videos on Youtube that you can choose from according to your needs. Additionally, doing outside activities such as taking a walk is essential to making sure that you’re getting sunlight and fresh air (make sure you’re abiding by social distancing!).

Bake

One of the most popular things to do right now seems to be baking, especially banana bread. This is the perfect time to practice your baking skills. It’s also a great way to spend time with your family during this time. Tik-Tok (a platform that we’re all probably a little too familiar with) also has users that post daily baking recipes so if you’re looking for a recipe, here’s a place to start!

Watch Netflix

This one might seem counterintuitive, but hear me out (there are informational documentaries on here!) In order to be productive, I think it’s first important to have time to relax. If you’re constantly trying to work on something whether that be school or work-related, you’re likely to experience burnout and not want to be productive at all. It’s times where we can relax that we can find the motivation to do what we truly want and/or need to again.

Start a project

Do you have something that you’ve always wanted to start, but have just told yourself that you didn’t have the time to do so? Now is a perfect time! Whether this is a fashion blog, a fitness Instagram account, now is a great opportunity to finally put your energy into what you’re passionate about.